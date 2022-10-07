VENICE — High wind speeds and lots of rain from Hurricane Ian posed a threat to many trees in the area.
Some trees have completely fallen over, while others are leaning. Branches were blown everywhere or fell in the aftermath.
"The devastation was really just most of the trees," said Sherry Rightmire, the owner of Rightmire's Land Services in North Port and a certified arborist.
Around the area, people more than likely can't go ten feet without some part of a tree fallen down, whether it be a branch or the actual tree itself.
Rightmire said for a lot of the trees, it didn't help that it has been dry ever since the hurricane passed. The trees that came out of the ground have dry roots now, she said, and will more than likely have to be removed.
Rightmire said once the main tap root is broken, the trees really can't survive.
"If a tree is severely damaged, might not be salvageable," said Venice City Arborist Jim Yelverton.
Smaller trees that fell have the possibility to be okay if stood back up, he said. But the larger trees may not be able to survive.
He mentioned people should look for any cracks or broken parts of the tree as well.
Yelverton also warned people to be aware of hanging branches following the hurricane.
Hanging or dangling branches should be cut off, especially if posing a threat.
Rightmire's team, which has a contract with Sarasota County, has been trimming trees and taking off the dead parts, and then they will see if the tree will survive later on.
"If it is a healthy tree and it still hasn't lost its root system, there is a good chance you will start seeing little sprouts coming out," she said.
If a tree poses a threat to safety, then those should be removed.
For those that are okay and just bare, they just might not look pretty for a long time, Rightmire said.
"Trees have natural healing abilities," she said.
For future plans on tree stability in severe weather, ISA Certified Arborist Mason Ward with MX Lawns in Englewood said people should irrigate trees for longer periods of time instead of the quick watering. Good irrigation means deeper roots, he said.
Since many trees that fell had shallow roots, preventing downed trees in the future could mean more irrigation for trees on residential properties.
As for assessing trees or removing them, residents should check licenses and the insurance of workers.
"Make sure you are dealing with somebody reputable," Rightmire said and mentioned arborists are a good choice.
Ward said people should get multiple quotes just like anything else. He warned about "out-of-towners" who could be price gouging.
"Be patient," he said about people needing tree work.
He added not everyone knows how to properly do tree cleanups, so "let the professional clean it up."
For residents looking for certified arborists or tree risk assessment qualifications, a website can help find local experts at:
While there has been a lot of damage to trees, local arborists want to save as many as they can.
"We can't really afford to lose anymore trees," Ward said.
The Florida landscape was one of the reasons people loved the area, he mentioned. Some of the efforts following the hurricane will include cleanups, planting new trees or helping damaged ones, and planning for healthier trees in safer places on a property.
"It's not about the bottom dollar, but trying to save our canopy," Rightmire said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.