For more than 24 hours, Southwest Florida from Burnt Store Isles to Osprey bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, a huge, slow storm that beat the region with wind, rain and storm surge that will take years from which to recover.
Some losses were fiscal, ruination of crops or longterm, well-established businesses. Some were physical, homes and vehicles wrecked by straight-line winds or far-flung debris.
Some were more.
Authorities reported Thursday at least two were killed in Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties during Hurricane Ian.
But Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the death toll could end up in the hundreds.
Charlotte and Sarasota county medical examiner's offices were unavailable Thursday night.
Hurricane Ian made initial landfall Wednesday afternoon at Cayo Costa off Lee and Charlotte counties as a Category 4 behemoth, with winds measured at one point at 155 mph. Early on, it was compared to 2004’s Hurricane Charley that swept up Charlotte Harbor and reigned havoc on Punta Gorda.
But Charley, as damaging as it was, was a small storm - with an estimation that all of Charley could have fit into the eyewall of Hurricane Ian.
“We've been residents here for 31 years," Venice resident Chris Davis said. "And this is the worst we've ever seen.”
Davis said she went through Hurricane Charley. This one was so much different.
"We didn't expect the wind to last so long," she said.
The eye crossed at Cayo Costa and then crawling across Boca Grande, Cape Haze, Punta Gorda, Englewood, North Port and Venice.
Thousands of homes are in need of at least some repair - from toppled mailboxes to total destruction. There were no initial estimates on uninhabitable. Rescues were still taking place in areas where high water surrounded - and flooded - homes.
Residents in North Port were among those being evacuated or leaving on their own accord.
Nellie Roman and Ken ZanPelt sat on a curb near Lowe's while they awaited a ride from a relative to stay at another North Port home.
"Our house has a foot of water in it," ZanPelt said.
They didn't realize they were going to have an evacuation needed Thursday until late Wednesday.
"Last night was pretty scary," Roman said. "Wind and rain and something like the world was ending."
They said they were both waiting for the winds to subside. It never did.
"It was a long, long storm...it never let down," ZanPelt said.
Then Blue Ridge Lake showed up to their house about 10 p.m.
"I saw that water doming down the road and I said: That's it - we're done.' We were worried about leaks coming down the roof," he said, with a hesitant laugh.
As they waiting for their relative, Roman had her head in her hands.
"We feel homeless," she said. "I can't even explain it. You get humbled. Deflated. Like, I'm homeless."
No section was spared but Englewood was significantly shattered.
National Guard troops arrived in Englewood on Thursday afternoon to help firefighters search mobile home parks for survivors.
All of Englewood's mobile home communities sustained heavy damage from Hurricane Ian's winds, along with mobile home communities in Venice and North Port.
Several mobile homes were destroyed by fire early Thursday. No injuries were reported in those fires, according to Venice authorities.
"Power lines are in the process of being repaired in each community," the city said in a statement. "If you are returning to one of these areas to assess a residence, please proceed with extreme caution."
Perhaps the most visible damage to the region was the ripping up of a chunk of Sunseeker Resorts, a luxury multi-million endeavor underway on Charlotte Harbor.
"In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, our first priority is ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our team members on the ground in the Charlotte, Arcadia, Lee and Sarasota counties" Sunseeker officials said in a news release.
Its officials are going to take days to assess the damage at the construction site, it said.
"We took significant precautions prior to the storm, but are aware that with the intense winds and flooding, two of our five cranes have fallen," it said. "Our goal is to make sure there are no possible imminent threats moving forward. We are grateful to the Charlotte County community and stand with them in their time of need."
While that is new, one longtime and well-loved facility was heavily damaged. The Venice Theatre lost much of its structure over its main theater.
"We survived our street getting worked on in front. We survived COVID. We'll survive this," Venice Theatre Producing Executive Director Murray Chase said. "But it's going to be different for a while."
As of Thursday afternoon, power remains out for more than much of the region. A boil water order is also in effect, which can be difficult without power for many stoves.
The danger of Hurricane Ian is far from over.
While the initial rampage of wind and water has left stage right and is in a fracas with northern Florida now, there remains significant risk of injury and death from it for weeks or months to come.
Shelters in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties housed hundreds of people during the darkest hours of Hurricane Ian.
Schools will remain closed at least until at least Monday, if not longer. With the first parts of the storm through the region, there are still significant threats of storm surge returning and flooding low-lying areas again.
Braxton Medley, 17, of Port Charlotte, was working on his car that was damaged by the storm.
"My family got lucky. I know a lot of people who lost their roofs, lost their houses," he said. "So you try to keep hopes high. That's all you can do."
- Staff writers Elaine Allen-Emrich, Frank DiFiore and Nancy Semon along with Englewood Editor Chris Porter contributed to this report.
