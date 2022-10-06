NORTH PORT — They may not fully own the restaurant, but John and Amanda Horne are dishing out food in the parking lot of the old Family Table restaurant this week.
John owns Anna Maria Oyster Bar, on the City Pier in Anna Maria, Florida and four other restaurants including Cafe L’Europe in Sarasota. He’s been in the business for more than 40 years.
“Just as we were signing the paperwork to buy the old Family Table restaurant, the hurricane was coming,” John said. “We are thrilled to be in North Port.”
Once the restaurant, 14132 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is in his name, Horne’s plans for the newest Anna Maria Oyster Bar in North Port.
It includes creating outdoor seating with a tiki bar, a raw bar with seafood and an area to shuck oysters and “meeting lots of new families.” Like in his other restaurants, the family friendly atmosphere offers 10-and-under to eat for “one penny per inch of height, every Sunday through Thursday.”
“Everything inside is going to change,” he said, adding the menu will mirror his other restaurants in Ellenton. The menu features escargot, hushpuppies, Amob tacos, soups, southern fried oysters, conch fritters, Dave’s old bay shrimp burgers and more.
This week, the couple and their workers started their day early in the morning. They made 850 sandwiches and dropped them off at the World Central Kitchen operation in Englewood and then headed to North Port.
The North Port Chamber of Commerce, which the Horne’s plan to join, had volunteers waiting at the restaurant parking lot. They dished out hundreds of hot dogs, gumbo and other food. They fed line workers, local residents and lots of construction and tree removal helpers working in neighborhoods wrecked by Hurricane Ian.
Amanda invited children to come to a table and pick out a book. She partners with Manatee County Schools for the Dive Into Reading summer-reading program.
“This program has won national and statewide awards for its success and ability to replicate in other communities,” she said. “It helps children in Title I elementary schools in Manatee County and more than 370 rising 1st, 2nd and 3rd graders, along with 354 volunteer mentors.”
In 2019 the Sarasota School District piloted the program and 2020 saw Dive Into Reading expand into DeSoto County.
“We can’t wait to do it here in North Port,” she said. “We believe reading is so important. We really look forward to being a part of the community.”
The restaurant will be giving free food outside in the parking lot from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.