Hundreds of vehicles line up at San Pedro Catholic Church beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday  waiting for tarps, ice and supplies.  

NORTH PORT - Hurricane Ian destroyed the North Port Salvation Army building along U.S. 41. However, a mobile canteen will be available in locations throughout the city and other areas in the region.

"Some of our key workers live in North Port and are still trying to get out to mobilize," Salvation Army official Michele Matthews said. "We will be serving the North Port, Englewood and Charlotte County areas with the mobile canteen. We can feed about 10,000 a day. We will have much more information and national resources next week."


