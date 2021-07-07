PUNTA GORDA — As Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on Florida's west coast Wednesday morning, Punta Gorda officials were relieved to say the city only experienced "minimal damage."
"We had a significant storm come by and, if you were up for the passing, we had a Category 1 hurricane just north of us and you wouldn’t have even known much was happening at the time," said Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs at Wednesday's City Council meeting.
"As a whole, we’ve got minimal damage," Briggs continued. "We received lots of water in our normal Historic District location and even Burnt Store Isles and the (Burnt Store) Meadows area got flooding.
"What I can say in my assessment is the mitigation (of flooding) that this City Council and those City Councils prior to you had invested in really worked."
Briggs said the city received around 6 inches of rain.
"So, again, we did very well," Briggs said.
"Having worked here and grown up here," he said, "the downtown Punta Gorda area compared to where we’ve been (in previous storms of this level), that mitigation — it was a big investment and it’s not very flashy sometimes — but in times like this it has paid off."
At Wednesday's meeting, Mayor Lynne Matthews thanked city staff for all of their efforts and preparedness before the storm.
"Construction site dumpsters and other potential issues were immediately taken care of," Matthews said. "Trash pickup was done extra early Tuesday and they even did a sweep through the neighborhoods to pickup extra yard debris and it was all done (before the storm came through)."
Briggs warned that this is only the start of the 2021 hurricane season.
"We will keep you all updated," Briggs said. "This is the beginning of the season so we will see where it goes."
