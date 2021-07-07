ENGLEWOOD — South of Stump Pass, bands from Hurricane Elsa scraped away 10 feet or maybe more of beach on Knight and Don Pedro islands, according to reports.
The storm was predicted to push 3- to 4-foot storm surges onto local Gulf of Mexico beaches. The storm surges appeared to meet their marks.
“It’s a mess,” said Brenda Bossman, the primary state permit holder overseeing sea turtle patrol volunteers along a two-mile stretch of beach on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
“We lost 20 to 25% of the nests,” Bossman estimated Wednesday morning. Volunteers documented nearly 300 nests prior to the storm.
North of Stump Pass, the Coastal Wildlife Club oversees sea turtle patrol volunteers on Manasota Key. Zoe Bass, who with Wilma Katz is a state primary permit holder, spent Wednesday morning cataloging the impacts from Elsa.
“There are a lot of lost stakes,” Bass said of the stakes volunteers use to mark sea turtle nests. Prior to Elsa, the wildlife club volunteers documented more than 3,000 loggerhead nests and nearly 70 green sea turtle nests.
“We have lost some nests,” Bass said.
How many she could not say. Some turtle eggs were washed up and out of their nests and laid on the beach.
Research has determined if a nest is washed over by a wave or two, the eggs can survive. However, if the beach is inundated with saltwater, such as from storm surges, then oxygen in the sand can be depleted and the eggs end up unhatched.
Survival rate of eggs in the nest depends on how much water inundated nests and for how long.
Bass cautions that possession or handling turtle eggs is prohibited by state or federal laws. Sea turtles are a projected species. People should call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wildlife alert line at 888-404-3922 if they come upon exposed eggs or a nest washing away.
The good news in the wake of Elsa is that green sea turtles were spotted Wednesday morning lugging themselves onto Manasota Key to lay nests, Bass reported.
Also, while some stretches of Manasota Key’s shorelines experienced erosion, other stretches of the barrier island gained sand, she said.
At Englewood Beach, Mark Timchula, who rents beach chairs and umbrellas, visited the beach during and after Elsa passed by. The public beach was renourished with sand in 2019-20, and remains relatively intact, losing no more sand than it would after any other summer storm, Timchula suggested.
To learn more about sea turtles, visit myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.