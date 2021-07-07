Elsa passes by with minimal damage

SARASOTA — Tropical Storm Elsa briefly strengthened to a hurricane again Tuesday but in either status did little damage locally, according to Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.
In a media availability Wednesday, McCrane said that most of his department's assessments had already been completed, though beaches were still being evaluated and the Myakka River was being monitored for flooding.
The heaviest impact, he said, was in North Port, where 8 to 10 inches of rain fell, flooding some roads.
Siesta Key and Longboat Key were clear and Venice reported no significant issues, he said.
The storm didn't leave enough debris behind to trigger the county's removal contracts, so county personnel will handle the cleanup, he said.
The county resumed normal operations Wednesday, McCrane said, with government offices and libraries open, SCAT buses running and lifeguard stands back on the beaches.
Some services may be delayed because of the Fourth of July holiday and the storm, he said, but should get caught up soon.
Venice City Hall was closed Wednesday but trash pickup resumed.
McCrane said he hopes the tropical storm will serve as a reminder to residents that it's hurricane season, so they'll make sure they're prepared for the next storm.
He had a special warning for people who use bottled oxygen.
In a major storm, shelters for people with medical conditions will be open. But when shelters don't open, he said, people who need oxygen have to plan ahead to ensure they can make it through a power outage at home.
County emergency medical service operations continued through Elsa's visit to the area, he said, so calls about oxygen were responded to. That might not be the case during a stronger storm, he said.
County personnel were standing by in case they're needed in the Big Bend part of the state, where Elsa made landfall late Wednesday morning, McCrane said.
