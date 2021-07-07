ENGLEWOOD — Some downed branches and palm fronds, a bit of local flooding and a few power outages were about all that Hurricane Elsa brought to Englewood.
The National Hurricane Center upgraded Elsa from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane at 8 p.m. Tuesday as she headed north offshore of Fort Myers. The storm had sustained winds of 75 miles per hour near its center, but those winds stayed well offshore as Elsa continued north past Tampa.
The storm made landfall Wednesday morning near Steinhatchee about 75 miles southeast of Tallahassee in Florida's "Big Bend" area. At that point, it was a tropical storm with 65 mph winds.
Beginning at about 8 p.m., storm bands began intensifying along Florida's southwest coast, and thunderstorms and gusting winds raked the Englewood area through most of the night.
Some low areas experienced flooding over night and into the morning, including Beach Road in Charlotte County, and Manasota Key Road in Sarasota County, but even there, flood waters were receding by early afternoon.
Assistant Chief John Stubbs said the Englewood Fire District responded to a call Tuesday evening for a downed power line in the roadway at the 6700 block of Manasota Key Road.
"They arrived on scene and found a wire arcing," he said. "It was creating quite the fireworks."
In spite of a light rainfall, the sparking wire ignited brush along Manasota Key Road. A Florida Power & Light crew arrived and cut power to the fallen power line while firefighters put out the brush fire the powerline ignited.
"People saw the glow of fire," Stubbs said. "They called in a structure fire. We responded but there was none."
All in all, it proved a quiet night.
One benefit was seen in Rotonda West's canal system, where the water level has been low due to this past spring drought.
Realtor Brett Slattery said the water gauge near his home showed the water level down 3 feet below normal on Tuesday before the storm.
"This same gauge, just one day after Elsa, shows the water level has been restored to normal. That’s great news for the 3,018 waterfront property owners in Rotonda, and points out the benefits a moderate tropical storm," Slattery said.
