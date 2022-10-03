Jose Andres World Kitchen set up at the Ann & Chuck Devers Regional Park in Englewood Monday and saw local volunteers like Englewood East resident Rebecca Hargraves handing out fresh meals to residents.
The nonprofit Samaritan's Purse has set up operations at the Calvary Baptist Church and has teams ready to go to the homes of residents struggling to make repairs on their homes in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY
The Englewood United Methodist Church is often among the first of Englewood churches to rise and meet the needs of the community. Hurricane Ian seems to hit the Methodist church with a hard blow.
ENGLEWOOD — Water subsided in the Oakland Hills wedge of Rotonda West, and the Rotonda West Association transformed itself into a haven with air conditioning, water and food and company of neighbors Monday.
Oakland Hills is the oldest segment of Rotonda West.
The good news, too, is no fatalities reported among the 14,000 or more Rotonda residents who rode out Hurricane Ian in their homes, RWA board members Lee Goodman and Sam Besase said.
The RWA community center at the Broadmoor Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m as respite for neighbors. For more than a year, Goodman said, the association wrestled with a manufacturer to get a generator up and running.
The Monday before Ian the generator was up and running. Just in time.
That doesn't mean Rotonda residents don't need assistance. Tarps, water and food are still precious commodities needed in Rotonda.
BE A SAMARITAN
The nonprofit Samaritan's Purse has set up operations at the Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine St., Englewood.
The charity sends out volunteer teams to homes and assists with the removal of downed trees and other vegetation, salvaging of personal and home property, flood cleanups, mold treatment and covering roofs with tarps.
"We come to the homes to do the work," Samaritan's assistant program manager Jaime Keoshaian said.
Samaritan's Purse depends upon volunteers. People can join the effort by visiting Calvary Baptist or visiting spvolunteer.org or calling 941-290-8528.
MEALS FROM WORLD KITCHEN
Englewood earned a visit from Chef Jose Andres' World Kitchen.
The World Kitchen — along with the Salvation Army under the direction of Capt. Stephan Wildish of the Southern Baptist Salvation Army — started serving meals Monday and will continue to serve meals 1 p.m to sunset for the next seven to eight days at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park on San Casa Drive.
Andres earned commendations for setting up kitchens and serving meals to victims in the wake of disasters and catastrophes worldwide.
"Be kind to people," Greg Gueuara, a co-owner of Anna Maria Oyster Bar in Manatee County, is overseeing the World Kitchen operation in Englewood. He's worked with the Red Cross and other nonprofits on similar responses to disasters.
In Englewood, Charlotte County's nonprofit COAD coalition — Community Organizations Active in Disasters — assisted in the coordination meal distributions at the regional park.
"It's going to get better," COAD volunteer Denise Dull said.
The World Kitchen saw local volunteers like Englewood East resident Rebecca Hargraves and Rotonda resident Kathryn Vincent helping distribute Italian subs, water and fresh apples. Lemon Bay High School seniors and Florida Gulf Coast college students helped in the effort.
Here are some other places to get help around Englewood:
SKY Academy, 871 S. River Road, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Food, water, paper products, clothing and care packages.
Tringali Recreational Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Water, MREs.
Englewood Center Plaza (Obee's), 240 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Water, MREs.
Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Water, MREs.
