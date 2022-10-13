The Englewood Rotary clubs and a small army of volunteers are organizing donated items and making them available to people at the old Kmart building in Lemon Bay Plaza, 1845 Englewood Road (S.R. 776), Englewood. The site will be open Monday. Pictured from left are Erin and Mike Morey and Mike Souza and son Max.
Four Englewood area Rotary Club chapters — Lemon Bay Sunrise, Englewood Sunset, Rotary Club of Englewood and Rotonda — are pooling their efforts with to help those who are in the most need since Hurricane Ian. Photograph here are Englewood United Methodist senior pastor Dan Prine, Alfred Current, Dave Wampler, Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger and Jim Harrison.
The Englewood Rotary clubs and a small army of volunteers are organizing donated items and making them available to people at the old Kmart building in Lemon Bay Plaza, 1845 Englewood Road (S.R. 776), Englewood. The site will be open Monday. Pictured from left are Erin and Mike Morey and Mike Souza and son Max.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
On Monday, anyone can come to the old Kmart building in Lemon Bay Plaza, 1845 Englewood Road (S.R. 776), Englewood, to collect donated food, cleaning supplies and other items.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Four Englewood area Rotary Club chapters — Lemon Bay Sunrise, Englewood Sunset, Rotary Club of Englewood and Rotonda — are pooling their efforts with to help those who are in the most need since Hurricane Ian. Photograph here are Englewood United Methodist senior pastor Dan Prine, Alfred Current, Dave Wampler, Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger and Jim Harrison.
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Rotarians and a small group of volunteers are pulling together to help those whose lives were decimated by Hurricane Ian.
The Rotary club chapters — Lemon Bay Sunrise, Englewood Sunset, Rotary Club of Englewood and Rotonda — have set up a distribution point for people to come get nonperishable food, household goods, cleaning materials, diapers, personal hygiene and other supplies.
The goods have been arriving in Englewood by the truckload from all over the country.
The Rotarians and some helpful volunteers are organizing the items and have set up tables in the old Kmart building in Lemon Bay Plaza, 1845 Englewood Road (S.R. 776), Englewood.
It will be open from 4-6 p.m. starting Monday.
Rotary District 6950, which includes Lakeland and other communities north and east of Tampa, sent cleaning and other supplies to Englewood.
The Englewood United Methodist Church also shared with the Rotarians what they received to assist the recovery.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said the Englewood Rotarians effort will also ease the recovery for other county residents who sustained significant damage from the storm
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.