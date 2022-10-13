ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Rotarians and a small group of volunteers are pulling together to help those whose lives were decimated by Hurricane Ian.

The Rotary club chapters — Lemon Bay Sunrise, Englewood Sunset, Rotary Club of Englewood and Rotonda — have set up a distribution point for people to come get nonperishable food, household goods, cleaning materials, diapers, personal hygiene and other supplies.

