ENGLEWOOD — Hurricane Ian wasn't kind to the Englewood Water District.
But Englewood crews are doing their best to restore service to their customers.
While repairs are underway, until further notice, a precautionary boil water alert is in effect.
"Conserve, conserve, conserve," district administrator Ray Burroughs said Tuesday, also asking customers to call 941-474-3217 and report any leaks they see.
While district officials didn't want to speculate the cause, the hurricane blasted a hole through the control panel of the district's reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment. It looked as if the Marvel character Cyclops focused his energy beams from his eyes onto the control panel and burnt through it.
But the destruction of the control panel isn't a superhero script.
"The RO plant is currently off line during the day to fix the electrical issues," the district reported in a press release Tuesday. At night, the RO plant is now producing 835,000 gallons of potable water. Normally, the RO plant can produce 3 million gallons of water a day (mgd).
On average, district water customers consume 2.65 mgd.
Customers, on average, consume 79 gallons a day.
Picking up the slack, the district's lime softening plant that was built in the 1950s and treats water from shallow wells, Burroughs said, "is working like a champion." The lime treatment plant is producing about 1.8 mgd. The treated RO water, which is drawn from deep brackish wells, is blended with the lime plant water.
Also, a potable water interconnection with Sarasota County is helping to pick up the slack.
SEWAGE NO BETTER
Hurricane Ian blew out an emergency generator that was intended to keep the district's sewage treatment plant up and running during power outages.
Right now, the sewer treatment is now treating 2.2 million gallons of sewage a day. The district was able to replace the generator, Burroughs said, but 2.5 days of raw sewage sat in the sewer lines until the replacement generator was up and running.
The sewage treatment plant can treat 3 mgd of raw sewage a day if need be.
The sewage collection system has 43 vacuum lift stations pumping sewage under normal power, while another 24 lift stations are being powered by temporary generators, 12 stations powerless and another 18 stations, primarily on Manasota Key, where the status hadn't yet been determined Tuesday by district crews.
The district vacuum sewer systems has "pits" where raw sewage collects for three or four homes before it is pumped to the treatment plant.
The newer the home, the higher elevation both counties require residences to be built. Since all fluids run down hill, Burroughs asked residents to be thoughtful of their neighbors whose homes may be older and built at a lower elevation and could see raw sewage backing up in the pits.
"So conserve water," he said.
