ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Water District crews have completed emergency work to restore its wastewater systems, the district announced.
Also, the utility's water-boil notice was lifted Monday morning.
"All locations in the district should have sewer service operating normally. There is still the possibility of problems occurring at individual locations though. You may resume normal use but we recommend you do so slowly and monitor for any sewer issues," the district stated in a news release.
Administrator Ray Burroughs also announced the precautionary boil water notice for all EWD customers and all Bocilla Utilities customers is rescinded. "Repairs to our system are complete and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink," he stated.
If you have any questions about the water, call Kyle Herzog, the district's distribution manager, at 941-460-1047
The EWD will have have emergency staff on call 24 hours per day and additional staff in the office between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, if customers experience any water or sewer issues.
Normal office hours are 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Regarding sewer service: "Call us before calling a plumber so we can check on our systems," stated Jordan Chunco, customer service manager. The phone number is 941-474-3217.
