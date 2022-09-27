Eye of the hurricane

Hurricane Ian churned as a major storm in the Gulf of Mexico, posing a life-threatening impact on region communities Tuesday night.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, landfall was forecast to possibly hit Venice or Englewood, pushing Southwest Florida into an area of potential devastation not known in decades.
Landfall was predicted to happen Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Southwest Florida and urged residents to begin making final preparations now during a press conference Tuesday morning at Sarasota's emergency operations center.
"It is a Cat 3 storm, which is a major hurricane," he said, adding that the current track has shifted east and places the storm making landfall in the Sarasota region, south of Tampa Bay.
DeSantis urged residents to heed warning and evacuation orders from local officials.
"Those orders, I think, are not taken lightly."
Residents should head south and to higher ground, he said.
Ian is similar to 2004's Hurricane Charley, but is a bigger storm, the governor said. The storm is projected to slow near the Gulf Coast, bringing "inordinate" rain "which is going to put a lot of saturation on the ground."
Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol are coordinating traffic during evacuations.
The state has suspended tolls during the emergency.
People should anticipate losing power, DeSantis said.
Florida Power & Light has 30,000 workers stationed to restore power after the storm.
The governor announced the state has partnered with Expedia to help people find shelter. Go to expedia.com/florida for more information.
Charlotte and Sarasota counties were under a hurricane warning as it approaches. Evacuations were underway for people in Charlotte County in Zone A-Red and Zone B-Orange, Charlotte County officials noted.
DeSoto County is under a hurricane watch. Officials in DeSoto County are concerned about heavy rains in an already flooded area.
A variety of forecasts had it making landfall anywhere between Fort Myers and Tampa - with rainfall in the double-digits and storm surge that could inundate entire neighborhoods reaching 7-10 feet high.
"Plan for extreme wind of equivalent CAT 3 hurricane force or higher," the National Weather Service stated Tuesday morning. "Prepare for catastrophic wind damage."
There could likely be winds greater than 110 mph.
The impact?
"Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures," it said. "Complete destruction of mobile homes."
Officials in Sarasota County issued an evacuation order for people living in A zones.
"Life-threatening storm surge looks increasingly likely along much of the Florida west coast where a storm surge warning is in effect — with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region. Residents in these areas should listen to advice given by local officials and follow evacuation orders if made for your area," the National Weather Service stated in its 11 a.m. forecast.
Heavy rainfall was expected to start in Southwest Florida on Tuesday night — with flash, urban and small stream flooding likely.
And there's also the wind putting people at risk.
"Hurricane-force winds are expected in the hurricane warning area in Southwest and west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning with tropical storm conditions expected by (Tuesday) evening," it said. "Residents should rush all preparations to completion today."
On Monday, Ian was near Cuba with top sustained winds increasing to 105 mph, the Associated Press reported.
Ian will slow down over the Gulf of Mexico, growing wider and stronger, “which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida,” the National Hurricane Center said.
