Tropical Weather Florida

Gerry Arnold leaves Pine Island, Fla., after gathering a few belongings from his home after Hurricane Ian left behind widespread damage across the city on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

 Scott Clause - member, The News-Press

CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Homeowners and renters in Charlotte County who had uninsured losses from Hurricane Ian may be eligible for federal disaster assistance, according to a Charlotte County news release.

FEMA may provide financial help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs, vehicle replacement and other essential disaster-related needs.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments