NORTH PORT — Something like a military MASH unit is in town.
The team of 40 or so — a doctor, nurses/nurse practitioners, a pharmacist and others, all paid volunteers — is with the National Disaster Medical System, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The military’s Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, or MASH, is nearly the same, minus combat soldiers. The federal agency had dispatched such services to American cities since the 1980s.
The unit in town is 10 self-contained medical tents and sleeping quarters at Sumter Boulevard and U.S. 41. There are seven such teams in Southwest Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery, to help anyone with emergency health issues to minor problems, said Tim Tackett, team commander at the North Port site.
The mobile detachment augmented regional hospitals down for the storm. Several dozen people had passed through the North Port unit since Ian landed. Its medical workers cycle out mid-week, Tackett said, as things wind down and new emergencies pop up elsewhere.
“We’ve never had this level of support,” he said Friday of mutual aid and of North Port’s public safety responses. “It has been phenomenal.”
The National Disaster Medical System functions like any hospital. But it comes in truckloads. Its workers in North Port had the unit running in about 12 hours, which seemed amazing, as the place is a maze of medical equipment, logistics, communications, eating/sleeping quarters, a kitchen, showers and portable bathrooms — literally a hospital on wheels.
“Like a circus being set up,” Tackett said of first arriving in three tractor-trailers.
The medical tents are color coded for trauma, the red unit for serious issues. Staff treated a man’s foot on Friday, a woman took oxygen and another man in a Navy cap answered questions by a nurse practitioner.
Sarasota County first-responders were on standby kibitzing with one another. North Port had also provided its staff and rescue trucks.
Tackett, an EMT and retired cop from Oklahoma, had been with such units at Hurricane Katrina and the World Trade Center attacks, spending five months in Dallas for a pandemic response, for example. The pharmacist in North Port is from Hawaii, others from throughout the country, he said.
The workers sleep on cots, cool air piped throughout all tents.
The units run minimum 14-day stays.
Portable showers and Meals Ready to Eat are “part of the adventure of it,” he said. “(You) get dirty, stinky and sweaty … but it’s all worth it. It’s a neat way to serve.”
