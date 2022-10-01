FEMA reached out to members of the news media via a conference call Saturday.
Agencies participating in the call included the Red Cross, the Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard. The Daily Sun participated in the call.
Q: How high is the death toll from Ian?
A: There are 23 confirmed deaths now and we are trying to confirm others.
Q: Where are the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers applying their greatest efforts right now?
A: The Corps has assessment teams responding throughout area and is making infrastructure a priority now. We have a vessel in the water at Sanibel Island trying to determine the navigational challenges and helping with plans for a ferry service.
Q: What is the situation on Sanibel now?
A: The Coast Guard and National Guard canvassed Sanibel yesterday and after a flight over the island it was obvious that area would not be habitable for a long time. There were people who camped out for a night or two and they now realize that is not a viable option. We are bringing in state barges to move in equipment to the island.
Q: How about rescues of people who were/are stranded?
A: Saving lives is a priority, according to the Coast Guard commander for the 7th District. The Coast Guard had aircraft in the air before sunrise and has picked up more than 400 people. Overall search and rescue operations by various Florida agencies have accounted for more than 4,000 people brought to safety.
Q: For people having trouble getting in touch with FEMA or navigating its website and/or phone line what are the options to get help?
A: We have three ways to apply for assistance. Online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. For those having problems we will have disaster teams on the ground to help folks register. We don't have the exact locations now but we will have soon. We will also be going door-to-door in neighborhoods to help people out.
Q: How many people are in shelters now and what will happen to those who can't return to their home?
A: There are 10,000 or so in dozen shelters in Florida but we know many more were displaced. It is too early to know if the state will bring in mobile homes (like Hurricane Charley) but we will have discussions about that.
Q: What about areas, especially in Lee and Charlotte counties, where we are not seeing people working on restoring power?
A: The state is working with the electric companies on that, it's not really our area. But we will raise the issue for you.
Q: Hurricane season is not over. Can you deal with another major storm if one comes up in the next few weeks?
A: We (FEMA) are built for this. We have the capacity to free up other agencies and we can hire local people to work with us if needed. We have many tools at our disposal.
Q: What is the weather situation in Ian's aftermath?
A: Fortunately, in Florida, there will be sunny skies with little chance of rain in the next 4-5 days.
