Tropical Weather

This GOES-East GoeColor satellite image taken at 2:36 p.m. EST and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicole approaching toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Uncredited - hogp, NOAA

Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are going to be, again, eligible for federal disaster assistance, officials stated Wednesday morning. 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced President Joe Biden approved the federal emergency aid for Florida and its local municipalities in the track for what is likely to become Hurricane Nicole. 


