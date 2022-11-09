This GOES-East GoeColor satellite image taken at 2:36 p.m. EST and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicole approaching toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are going to be, again, eligible for federal disaster assistance, officials stated Wednesday morning.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced President Joe Biden approved the federal emergency aid for Florida and its local municipalities in the track for what is likely to become Hurricane Nicole.
It took effect Nov. 7 and will continue through the storm, it stated.
"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," it said in a news release. "Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program will be provided at 75% federal funding."
Biden's approval gives FEMA authority to coordinate "all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures," the news release stated.
That authority, it noted, is a part of Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. It was enacted "to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe."
Along with Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties, other counties involved include Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Jefferson, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Taylor, Volusia and Wakulla counties, it said. It also includes Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and Seminole Tribe of Florida.
Thomas McCool, who coordinated federal efforts following Hurricane Ian in September and October, has been been named the coordinating officer for federal response operations, the news release stated.
