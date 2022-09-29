City of Arcadia employees Wilbert Polk (left) and Curtis Turner move debris from city streets along Marshall Avenue in Arcadia.
Arcadia employee Wilbert Polk moves debris from city streets along Marshall Avenue.
Flooding was so bad in Brownville, DeSoto County, that it broke apart a roadway.
Curtis Turner, an employee with the city of Arcadia, works to clear streets after Hurricane Ian.
ARCADIA — The city of Arcadia employees were out Thursday to help move debris from streets after Hurricane Ian.
Curtis Turner said he lost the back half of his house but he was called in so cleaning up comes first.
"I have a two-story house (near State Road 70) and lost the whole house ... the whole back is gone," he said. "But we don't have time to deal with our own stuff. They called us in so we're here."
Turner and Wilbert Polk were cleaning downed trees and other debris from Arcadia streets on and around Marshall Avenue Thursday morning.
Turner and Polk both said the rest of the city, which lies within DeSoto County has equal amounts of debris and flooding to deal with.
Flooding was so bad that a road in Brownville, of DeSoto, that a road was broken up.
Brownville is an unincorporated community in DeSoto County, around 6 miles north northeast of the city of Arcadia
The National Weather Service reported the flood level around the Peace River in Arcadia at 19.76 feet.
The day before it was only around 14 feet.
The flood stage level is 11 feet. The record flood level is 20.5 feet.
Current NWS projections show the flooding reaching just under the record at around 20.2 feet and reducing from there, but time will tell.
