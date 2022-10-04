ARCADIA — The flooded Peace River is starting to clear a section of State Road 70 in Arcadia that's been blocked off since Hurricane Ian last week. 

The roadway, a major artery for traffic in and out of DeSoto County, has been unusable for days, cutting off access for west county residents.

Flood dropping on State Road 70

Flooding on State Road 70 along the Peace River in DeSoto County is starting to descend. Utility and emergency trucks are now allowed access but the road remains closed to regular traffic. 
