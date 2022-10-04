ARCADIA — The flooded Peace River is starting to clear a section of State Road 70 in Arcadia that's been blocked off since Hurricane Ian last week.
The roadway, a major artery for traffic in and out of DeSoto County, has been unusable for days, cutting off access for west county residents.
DeSoto County Emergency Management, the U.S. National Guard, strike force teams and volunteers have been transporting supplies like water and food to those residents by airboat and other smaller vessels since the storm passed and flooded the area.
On Tuesday, some water remained on the roadway, which was still blocked off, but utility and other emergency vehicles were able to cross.
"As far as the road being reopened at this current point and time, about 12:22 on Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation engineers will have to take a look at it to make sure it’s clear for all the regular traffic," DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter told The Daily Sun. "Right now, it’s OK for emergency vehicles to go across and that’s what it’s been utilized for now."
The river flood level has been on the decline since peaking Friday at around 23.91 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, NWS reported the Peace River flood level height at 22.65 feet, slightly down from around 23.65 feet Saturday.
Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS report showed the river at around 19.97 feet with projections showing it dropping to 15 feet by 1 p.m. Sunday.
Flood stage level is 11 feet. Previously, the record was 20.5 feet.
"A lot of supplies are being able to be driven across now and we’re putting them on trailers and things like that," Potter said. "We’re still utilizing the airboats on the actual river channel if you will to look for other people and things like that so that’s ongoing."
"We’ve basically transitioned from one mission to another mission which is going up and down the actual river," he added.
The mission now is to check on residents in the flooded areas.
"Some folks have been accounted for and some things are okay," Potter said. "Right now, we’re just checking again for different areas and any calls and things like that that we’ve had and a lot of those have been cleared. We just continue to double and triple check and go through as the water goes down because we have better access."
State Road 17 in Nocatee, southern DeSoto County, and Hardee County to the north is now fully open, Potter said.
Other areas of the county are still dealing with flooding issues and damage.
"Bunker roads (west county) are doing repairs at least on 3rd Bunker road," Potter said. "2nd Bunker Road, I don’t know, but for 1st Bunker Road we are waiting for the water to recede.
"The Brownville Street (in northwest county) has a wash near the Peace River and then also near where there was a culver washout. So, that’s going to be some time."
Potter said once one or two of the Bunker Roads are opened up there will be other access routes to residents in that area.
"We do have law enforcement up there," he said. "We go around through Hardee County and that’s how we have our law enforcement up there right now, currently, as well as EMS service."
West Hickory Street, a road that runs parallel with State Road 70 at the Peace River in Arcadia, has reopened, as well as the historic Peace River Bridge, a pedestrian bridge.
Carey and Cecil Brown were checking the bridge out Tuesday afternoon.
"We were born and raised here," Cecil Brown said. "It's been rough at the house and there are a lot of people around that are still under water and it’s been pretty devastating."
Brown said his house about 3 miles away from the river was destroyed.
"We lost everything out there at our house," Cecil Brown said, adding that he and his wife also have family in west county.
"We've got children and grandchildren over there," Carey Brown said. "They’re pretty stuck and have water running through their homes (but) we have heard from them."
Cecil Brown said they had friends with airboats and were able to get supplies to them.
The Browns have been through both Hurricane Charley (2004) and Hurricane Irma (2017) and they thought Ian has topped both devastating storms.
"I think this was worse than Charley to me ... It (Ian) took more of the land part. Charley took more of the aerials. This one was pretty bad," Carey Brown said.
"This is a ranked storm," Cecil Brown said. "There are a lot of people without. The community response, they’re doing the best they can, we have to give them the props.
"They’re fighting it as well, but also out here to get people safe," Carey Brown said.
Information about the flooding and other disaster relief efforts can be found by calling the DeSoto County Information Hotline at 863-993-4831. The hotline is a 24-hour operation.
County staff is also updating DesotoBOCC.com and our DeSoto County Emergency Management Facebook page with new information as it becomes available.
