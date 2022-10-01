ARCADIA — DeSoto County Emergency Management and the U.S. National Guard were out delivering water and other supplies across the flooded Peace River and State Road 70 Saturday in Arcadia.

In an afternoon social media post, DCEM representatives posted about the delivery for those residents who live in west county near the Arcadia Peace River Campground.


