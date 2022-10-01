Many locals went to the flooded Peace River on State Road 70 in Arcadia to see what was happening. DeSoto County Emergency Management and the U.S. National Guard were there to deliver water and other supplies to west county residents.
DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter and deputies were on scene to assist DeSoto Emergency Management and the U.S. National Guard with delivering supplies to west county residents that were cut off from the city due to the flooded Peace River. He others gathered on West Hickory Street, a neighborhood roadway that runs parallel to the flooded State Road 70.
The U.S. National Guard were in Arcadia Saturday to help deliver water and other supplies across State Road 70 where Peace River flooded the roadway. The driver is working to turn around on SR 70 to take supplies to the neighboring road, West Hickory Street.
The U.S. National Guard were in Arcadia Saturday to help deliver water and other supplies across the flooded Peace River to residents in west county.
Airboat volunteers were also on site at the flood Peace River Saturday to help deliver supplies across the flooded State Road 70. Other locals were in the area to watch.
A member of the U.S. National Guard looks at the flooded Peace River from West Hickory Street, a neighborhood roadway that runs parallel to the flooded State Road 70
Local authorities wait to help at Peace River in Arcadia.
State Road 70 in Arcadia was blocked off Saturday to prevent people from driving through the flooded highway.
