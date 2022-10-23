NORTH PORT — About 2 feet of water intrusion at Warm Mineral Springs was enough for water to get to almost every electric outlet in the admissions building, according to city officials.
Ryan Murphy, assistant director for North Port Parks and Recreation, gave an update on the damage sustained by public parks and facilities to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Thursday night.
Most of the meeting went into detail about the significant damage done to structures at Warm Mineral Springs; the city previously announced on Wednesday that the Springs would be closed for an extended period of time.
Murphy also told advisory board members that the City Commission, at its next meeting on Tuesday, would be discussing potentially terminating its site management contract with National and State Park Concessions.
“Certainly, if any of you are available and wish to attend, you are welcome to join us," Murphy told board members Thursday.
Murphy said that observers could see the water marks on both the outside and inside of the admissions building from the water intrusion.
Though the admission building has been cleared of flooding and deemed safe to enter, efforts still continue to improve air quality and combat mold.
The building's pump house, that provides water from a nearby well, suffered damage during the storm as well. In addition, the pump house showed damage after power was restored to the premises and it re-activated without warning.
Murphy said that he has met with EPA officials at the scene and the pipes have since been taken offline for repairs.
The bathhouse and restaurant building also sustained "significant" structural and roof damage during the storm, as did the park's cyclorama. The restaurant building was deemed "unsafe to enter," though Murphy noted there was no entry before the storm; the cyclorama, on the other hand, has since been deemed safe.
"Standing in the building, you could look right up and see the stars," Murphy said, referring to the cyclorama.
Murphy said that the city is currently working on plans to preserve the historically significant murals and statues inside the cyclorama along with Sarasota County.
Extensive repairs are expected to be needed to re-open Warm Mineral Springs, including a likely full replacement of the electrical system and full vegetation debris removal — including divers to remove possible hazards in the waters.
Estimated revenue for 2022 from the park was calculated to come to roughly $2 million; Murphy said that the loss of revenue was likely to be a major impact, though the city was exploring grant and aid funding channels through FEMA and state agencies.
The city contracts with National and State Park Concessions to operate Warm Mineral Springs for approximately $50,000 per month, or $600,000 per year. The pay for September was prorated down to $43,000 due to the closure of the park ahead of and after Hurricane Ian.
The contract is not due to expire until 2025, though Murphy said that there are clauses for early termination and prorated rent due to outside circumstances.
Vice Chair Nicole Everett proposed that the City Commission investigate the feasibility of attempting to operate the Springs with city employees; the motion was seconded by board member Mark Murphy.
"Just to find out what it would cost," Everett noted.
The advisory board voted unanimously to make the suggestion to the City Commission.
The City Commission is scheduled to discuss the site management contract, among other items, at their next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
