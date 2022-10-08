The Florida Bar’s Hurricane Information page provides information and contacts for legal assistance and other consumer resources. Visit: bit.ly/3T0QZ8W.
Additional resources Floridians can access to help protect themselves and their families before, during and after a storm include:
• Florida Free Legal Answers is a cooperative effort between The Florida Bar and the American Bar Association that matches low-income Floridians with licensed attorneys who can answer basic legal questions relating to the storm, such as property damage, landlord issues, family law matters and other legal issues.
Only a lawyer can give legal advice and provide legal services.
• The Florida Bar’s Young Lawyers Division has activated the Disaster Legal Services Hotline at FlaYLD.org/FEMA to answer legal questions from hurricane victims on a pro-bono basis, in conjunction with the ABA’s Young Lawyers Section and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The service provides qualifying residents with storm-related legal help across a range of topics, including securing FEMA and other benefits; assistance with life, medical and property insurance claims; help with home repair contracts and contractors; replacement of wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the storm; assistance with consumer protection matters; and counseling on landlord/tenant problems.
Call 866-550-2929.
• Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s price-gouging hotline for all consumers in Florida.
State law prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential commodities needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.
Anyone who suspects price gouging during this declared state of emergency should report it to the Attorney General’s Office at 866-966-7226. Problems with an insurance company can be reported to the same number or to the Florida Department of Financial Services at 800-342-2762.
• The Florida Offices of Insurance Regulation has an insurance resources web page with useful information and links including consumer alerts, other state agencies and hurricane claims data information.
Call the insurance consumer hotline at 877-693-5236 or visit: FlOIR.com.
Any contact by a lawyer or a lawyer’s representative in person or by telephone asking to handle a specific case is a direct violation of The Florida Bar’s disciplinary rules unless the injured party has asked the lawyer to contact them.
Florida Bar rules also prohibit a lawyer from writing or emailing within 30 days of an accident unless they have been specifically asked to provide information.
To report an unlawful contact or the unlicensed practice of law, contact The Florida Bar at 866-352-0707.
People who feel they have been unfairly treated by a lawyer should contact The Florida Bar’s Attorney Consumer Assistance Program at 866-352-0707.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.