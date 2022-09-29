Florida Power & Light is trying to restore power to 1.1 million customers impacted by Hurricane Ian.

On Thursday, more than 600,000 had power back on from Naples to Sarasota. However, FPL is asking residents not to call in with outages unless they don't have power and everyone on their block does have it restored. FP&L has smart technology that knows where there are outages.


