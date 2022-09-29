Florida Power & Light is trying to restore power to 1.1 million customers impacted by Hurricane Ian.
On Thursday, more than 600,000 had power back on from Naples to Sarasota. However, FPL is asking residents not to call in with outages unless they don't have power and everyone on their block does have it restored. FP&L has smart technology that knows where there are outages.
"We are using drone technology to assess damage to neighborhoods," said Jack Eble, FPL spokesperson. "If you don't have power and your immediate neighbor does, it may mean there is damage to your home. You will need a licensed electrician to to fix the damage so that your home can receive power from the powerline."
Eble said there are 21,000 electrical workers from 30 states staged from Naples to Tampa to help restore power. FP&L is staged at the Punta Gorda Airport, which Eble said has downed trees, lost signage and some damage to its buildings.
Bringing power back to facilities, including Fawcett Hospital - HCA Florida Healthcare in Port Charlotte, which sustained heavy damage with water coming in through elevators and roof damage, may be challenging.
"We are located in areas where we anticipated the most damage," he said. "We will bring any power plants back first. Then we bring electricity back to 911 call centers and hospitals. Then we go to areas with convenience stores, gas stations and grocery stores. As these businesses are restored, so are the surrounding neighborhoods. There are many different grid systems in neighborhoods. Not everyone shares the same grid."
Eble said in some cases it's not just about restoring power, but "rebuilding parts of the grid system."
Eble said the one thing that helps workers the most is for motorists to stay off the roads. In many neighborhoods there are downed trees, pockets of flooding and damaged power lines. The trees must be removed to get to the lines. Eble said anyone who sees a downed line should not drive over it or go near it.
FPL asked for residents to report downed power lines and dangerous conditions to 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243).
If winds are 35 mph or lower, the electrical workers can use the bucket trucks to work in to fix power lines.
"We have many dedicated workers in neighborhoods," he said. "We ask that people are patient. We need them to stay off the roads so our workers can get to areas to fix the power. We want to keep our crews safe. We know it's a challenge to deal with not having power. That's why we are asking for people to be patient."
FPL has an online county by county tracking system that customers can visit to learn when and where power is restored. It's updated every 15 minutes.
