VENICE — FloridaDisaster.biz can connect Floridians dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian with a business damage survey and Small Business Administration and unemployment assistance.
Links to all three resources are on the FloridaDisaster.biz home page. So is a banner that connects to a page from which the status of Walmarts, Publixes and pharmacies can be checked.
The survey will allow federal, state and local agencies to implement appropriate relief, a Venice Area Chamber of Commerce news release states.
The SBA has made assistance available to business and property owners and renters who have suffered damage from Hurricane Ian.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has temporarily waived the work search reporting, waiting week and Employ Florida registration requirements for reemployment assistance claims for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Disaster unemployment assistance is available to Florida businesses and residents in FEMA disaster-declared counties whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Ian and are not eligible for regular state or Federal Reemployment Assistance benefits if they meet one of these requirements:
• They're unemployed as a direct result of the major disaster.
• They were scheduled to start employment but were unable to as a direct result of the major disaster.
• They were unable to reach their job or self-employment location because they would have to travel through an affected area and are prevented from doing so as a direct result of the major disaster.
• They have become the primary breadwinner because the head of the household died as a direct result of the major disaster.
• They are unable to work because of an injury that was a direct result of the major disaster.
To file a claim, go to Floridajobs.org and select “File a Claim”; visit a local CareerSource Career Center; or call 800-385-3920.
