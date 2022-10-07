ShorePoint Health Venice

ShorePoint Health Venice, closed on Sept. 22, is being used to house people who evacuated to county shelters for Hurricane Ian.

VENICE — When Community Health Systems announced it was closing ShorePoint Health Venice, some people suggested converting at least part of the facility into a shelter, so people could take refuge from hurricanes.

They've sort of gotten their wish, as part of the recovery from Ian: The hospital is sheltering people who are waiting to be placed in other housing, according to county spokesperson Brianne Grant.


