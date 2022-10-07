VENICE — When Community Health Systems announced it was closing ShorePoint Health Venice, some people suggested converting at least part of the facility into a shelter, so people could take refuge from hurricanes.
They've sort of gotten their wish, as part of the recovery from Ian: The hospital is sheltering people who are waiting to be placed in other housing, according to county spokesperson Brianne Grant.
They rode out the storm in other shelters in South County, then were consolidated at Venice High School, which has also been advocated to be hardened as a shelter.
But the school is scheduled to be reopened Monday, so the evacuees needed some place to go.
"Sarasota County and Florida Department of Health-Sarasota are working with friends and family and FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) resources to ensure individuals and families have a safe place to return to or a safe alternative to relocate to for long-term," Grant said via email. "As alternative options are being identified, individuals and families at Venice High School are being transported to ShorePoint, and individuals and their caretakers at Tatum Ridge Elementary School are being transported to Longwood Park by county transit."
People who are medically dependent have been sheltering at Tatum Ridge.
Grant said she's unable to report how many people are at each location because the number is in flux.
Sarasota County officials said after Hurricane Irma in 2017 that a shelter would be created in Venice but five years later there isn't one, on or off the island.
The closest is at Taylor Ranch Elementary School, which was hardened only last year.
Then-Mayor John Holic accepted the responsibility for opening the Venice Community Center as a shelter for Irma but the county has rejected the idea of putting a shelter on the island because of its generally low elevation and proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.
The county's 12 shelters were reportedly only at about 10% capacity as Ian approached on Sept. 28.
