The Charlotte Community Foundation has activated the Charlotte County Disaster Relief Fund to provide immediate aid to residents in need of financial assistance following Hurricane Ian, according to a news releases.
CCF will match the first $500,000 in community donations.
“The most critical and immediate need our citizens are facing is for financial assistance,” said Ashley Maher, CEO of the Charlotte Community Foundation. “Getting money into the hands of people who need it most – as quickly as possible – is our top priority. As the philanthropic steward of Charlotte County’s charitable giving, the foundation’s role is to ensure that donations are deployed efficiently and effectively to achieve the greatest possible impact.”
CCF is serving as the centralized coordinator of monetary donations to provide aid to Charlotte County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian, according to the news release.
Donations to the fund can be made online, and 100% of donations will be deployed to assist hurricane victims.
Checks can be mailed to the Charlotte Community Foundation, noting “Disaster Relief Fund” in the memo line, 227 Sullivan Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Tax receipts will be provided.
CCF noted other efforts underway in Charlotte and in neighboring counties to provide assistance specifically to nonprofit organizations.
“We are fortunate that our community, and other affected communities nearby, have such strong philanthropic support systems,” Maher said.
For instance, in-kind relief and government assistance for affected Charlotte County citizens is being coordinated through COAD, and citizens of Collier and Lee counties can access financial aid through the community foundations serving those communities, the release stated.
CCF and United Way of Charlotte County are working together to administer the Charlotte County Non-Profit Disaster Relief Fund.
Maher noted that many fraudulent donation efforts arise in the aftermath of a disaster.
“It’s important for generous donors to trust the organization receiving donations and the process for distribution," Maher said. “The Charlotte County Disaster Relief Fund administered by the community foundation assures that donors’ support will reach its intended cause.”
