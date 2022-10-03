ENGLEWOOD – With a workforce of more than 21,000 men and women from 30 states, crews from Florida Power & Light are working around the clock to restore power to the region affected by Hurricane Ian.

According to a 11 a.m. update provided by FPL, 72,730 people or about 59% of the utility’s affected customers in Charlotte County remained without power.


