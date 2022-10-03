ENGLEWOOD – With a workforce of more than 21,000 men and women from 30 states, crews from Florida Power & Light are working around the clock to restore power to the region affected by Hurricane Ian.
According to a 11 a.m. update provided by FPL, 72,730 people or about 59% of the utility’s affected customers in Charlotte County remained without power.
In Sarasota County, 88,770 people or 31% remained without power, which would include North Port, and a portion of Englewood.
If all goes well, FPL expects to have power restored to all of Charlotte and DeSoto counties and Sarasota County south of Fruitville Road by Friday, FPL CEO/Chairman Eric Silagy said Monday morning.
“We will not stop working until power is restored,” Silagy said.
From a map Silagy used in his presentation, it appears FPL crews are attacking the power restoration effort from the north and south along the Southwest Florida coast.
He did emphasize that if a home is damaged, it should be inspected to make sure power can be safely accepted without causing injury or starting a fire.
In response to social media posts encouraging residents to aid crews by removing trees or other debris from power lines, FPL officials were emphatic that people should not do this.
“People should NEVER try to clear trees from power lines. That’s extremely dangerous. People should assume that all power lines are energized, and they need to STAY AWAY from them,” Peter Robbins, director of creative and utility marketing for FPL, wrote in an email.
“Let our crews handle it,” Robbins added.
To report an outage or other dangerous conditions, call 1-800-468-8243.
