ENGLEWOOD – Thanks to donors from around the area and the state, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce has supplies to hand out for free to victims of Hurricane Ian.The Englewood Chamber is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and is at 601 S Indiana Ave, Englewood. People are invited to come in and get what they need for themselves, or friends or relatives.Donated items include food and water, gas and propane, tarps, cleaning supplies, baby formula, diapers, wipes, clothes, toys, toiletries, feminine products, dog food, treats and potty pads and more.The chamber also has electricity for charging devices, wi-fi and air conditioning. People who have items to donate may bring them to the chamber office during open hours.
