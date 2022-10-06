IMG_0490.jpg

Donated supplies and food are available free at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce office while they last. 

ENGLEWOOD – Thanks to donors from around the area and the state, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce has supplies to hand out for free to victims of Hurricane Ian.

The Englewood Chamber is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and is at 601 S Indiana Ave, Englewood. People are invited to come in and get what they need for themselves, or friends or relatives.

