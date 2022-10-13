PLACIDA — An early morning tornado on Jan. 16 ripped apart homes, porches and carports in the Gasparilla Mobile Estates mobile home community.
But many of the homes that survived that shot from Mother Nature didn’t hold up to the next one: Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
A letter from the park owner to homeowners this week states it’s “impossible” to continue operating or restoring the aging manufactured home park just off Gasparilla Road on the Cape Haze peninsula.
All of its residents will have to leave.
Those who live in the park — including many elderly — have until Nov. 7 to “vacate the park and procure other accommodations.”
“We assume no responsibility for anyone that remains in the park until Nov. 7,” the letter states. “We are requesting that everyone make arrangements to tender the title to their home to the park owner via the park manager.”
Carol Kropp, owner of the mobile home park, said it wasn’t a letter she wanted to send.
Kropp said the mobile home park isn’t safe to live in because there’s no power or water service. There are piles of people’s homes and their contents everywhere.
“Some people have walked away, and we can’t clean it up because it’s not our property,” she said.
Kropp worked alongside residents after a Jan. 16 tornado hit the mobile home park, destroying many homes in its path.
She helped with donations, navigated the Federal Emergency Management Agency and even got the governor’s attention to have the federal government recognize the devastation.
Many in the park couldn’t get insurance because of the age of their mobile homes.
Kropp said this time the circumstances are different.
“The tornado was manageable in that we were able to clean up after those who walked away,” she said. “But this time it’s mass destruction. We are not a big developer; we are a family who owns the park.”
For longtime residents like 90-year-old John Hicks, who had minimal damage to his mobile home, it’s a hard hit. He’s lived in the park for 15 years.
He moved there after his wife died.
“That mobile home has been there since 1970 — over 50 years in the same place,” said Hicks’ son, Terry, who is fighting for his father to stay in the park. “The park was tragically devastated in Hurricane Ian, yet about 70 homes were left livable.”
Terry Hicks said his father is “incredibly independent and doesn’t want to move away from his friends.”
Terry Hicks and his brother were about to make repairs when they learned their father had to leave in November.
Terry Hicks questioned the legality of the 28 days to vacate the land.
“She expects everyone to tender the titles to the park manager so they will be able to remove all,” he said. “That’s not going to happen.”
The community’s homeowners association is looking into it as well.
“What bothers me is there wasn’t an option for the 71 people whose homes weren’t destroyed to maybe buy the property,” he said. “I just think they need more time to relocate or something, because it’s too much for some of these people who just don’t have a place to go. The residents are all retired and most are over 70 years of age.”
Without seeing the particular tenant-lease agreement, Sarasota attorney Mark Hanson said Thursday a “30-day notice is not generally sufficient against an eviction in manufactured home parks.”
“It’s different than a conventional tenant lease, which is governed statutorily,” Hanson said.
Kropp says she’s trying to be fair. She’s refunding anyone who paid for their October lot rent.
“It’s just not economically feasible for us to rebuild,” she said. “It’s a danger for people to stay there. We didn’t plan this, the hurricane destroyed it and it’s terrible.”
Terry Hicks said his father is a devout Christian.
“My dad said, ‘You just watch — something will happen,’” Terry said. “I am a Christian, too. I pray all of these people won’t be displaced and will be given extra time to either stay or find a safe place to live. I believe there are FEMA grants and other options out there than just closing down. Part of it could be used as an RV park or something, rather than just shutting it down.”
Resident Joania Chestnut says she’s homeless now that her mobile home was destroyed. She said her home survived the Jan. 16 tornado, but not the hurricane damage.
“I only have Social Security to live on,” she said.
