Here are a few tips for returning to your apartment safely after a hurricane.
Prepare yourself
Heading back to your apartment after the hurricane has its own dangers. You need to prepare and plan, know what you need to have and what you're going to have to do.
However much you think you're emotionally prepared to see your damaged home, it will probably hit you harder. If you can plan for the next steps, you can alleviate some of that emotional stress.
Before heading home
Do not go home until the authorities say it is safe. Take guidance from local authorities via television, internet or social media. When they say it's safe, you can head back.
Packing as much gear as you can: tools and supplies, portable phone chargers, flashlights and personal protective gear like gloves, boots and masks. Bring food you don't need to heat and plenty of bottled water.
Follow any and all signs or officials directing traffic. Roads will have debris, downed power lines, broken traffic lights and, of course, flooding. If you can, try to return in the daylight in case the power is out. Try to go early to get as much daylight as possible.
When you arrive
If you have an idea of the procedure for safely getting back into your apartment, follow it. If you haven't spoken to anyone from the property, try to find someone when you arrive.
If there's any flooding, pooled or standing water, avoid it. Don't park in it, don't walk in it. It could be contaminated with some very nasty stuff from raw sewage to sharp objects, or electrified.
Check in with management if you can. If you can't, head to your apartment if it seems safe to do so.
If your apartment was closed up for a few days, open up the doors and windows for it to air out. Do this for at least 30 minutes before staying inside.
If there's no power, use only flashlights and battery-operated lanterns. Don't burn candles or torches. There could be gas leaks anywhere.
If you smell gas, turn off the supply gas valve for each of your appliances. Then contact the landlord, or call the gas company or fire department and stay out until cleared.
If the apartment is flooded, do not wade through water without waterproof boots tall enough to not allow water in. Even without flooding, if the carpets are wet, wear protective shoes.
In either scenario, make sure you don't plug in or turn on anything touching standing water or wet carpets. Stay away from wet outlets.
Be aware of the possibility of encountering wildlife.
Inspect the walls, especially at the corners. If you notice any structural damage or hear unusual shifting, get out and tell the landlord or a first responder.
Document everything
Take pictures and videos of every room. Take close-ups of severe damage.
Get shots of anything that's damaged, from clothes to electronics to food in the fridge, that you might claim on insurance or warranty.
Make a list of everything that's damaged and its contents. Write down what it is, including the brand, year purchased, place purchased and condition.
Inspect damage
Consider a damaged apartment a work zone. There likely are hazards you can't see. Wear gloves, boots, safety glasses and dust masks (mold will be a big problem). Put on a hard hat. And, if your skin comes in contact with flood water, clean it immediately.
Do not use any electrical appliance that is or looks wet. Do not operate appliances or electric tools and items while standing in water or on a soaked carpet or floor.
Be careful when you open cabinets. Items may have shifted.
Don't use sinks or flush toilets until you've assessed if there's sewage or plumbing damage. Check smoke detectors and carbon monoxide monitors to ensure they are still working properly.
If the power is out and you use a generator, keep it outside. Do the same with a grill or camp stove to cook.
If a room is severely damaged or dangerous, put up a barrier.
If you suffer any injuries while cleaning up, particularly cuts and scrapes, seek medical attention. An open wound and dirty water is a recipe for infections like tetanus.
Cleaning up
If you have power and electricity is safe, start cleaning wet and damp fabric carpets with a wet-vac or shop-vac, or the vacuum function on a steam cleaner. Then, set up fans to dry everything out if you can. This all goes for furniture and anything upholstered, as well.
Remove anything waterlogged or items you can't save from the home.
If there's still standing water, you can remove it with a water transfer pump or sump pump. But, assume you'll have mold, particularly in your carpet padding.
If you have broken windows, tape or board them up.
Dealing with damage
After you've documented everything, you can start throwing out anything of yours that's water damaged or beyond repair.
Anything structural in your apartment from windows to carpets to outlets is the responsibility of your landlord. If you purchase anything to make minor repairs for livability, save all bills and receipts.
Insurance claims
If you have renters insurance, you may be covered for storm damage from wind and rain for your personal items, but probably not for flood damage.
Read your policy, determine what it covers and filing your claims.
Millions of people will be filing claims. The approval process will be very long and very frustrating. Be prepared to live with what you can for a while.
Read your lease to make sure your landlord is providing everything agreed to in your lease. Every lease is different.
If your apartment is unlivable in the short term, check insurance and your lease to see if you're covered for temporary housing and accommodations. Your insurance may also cover living expenses like food or clothing.
If you have minor damage or are able to clean and repair enough to stay in your apartment, you might be living in a messy apartment for a while.
The most important item is potable water. Do not use tap water unless you know for sure it is safe. If there is a local boil water advisory, heed it.
Do not eat food that has been in contact with flood waters. Do not eat refrigerated food that was without power for over 4 hours.
Remember that not everything hazardous will be apparent. There could be hidden dangers from cracked water heaters to unseen mold. Talk to your landlord and have a plan to assure that everything is safe and livable.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.