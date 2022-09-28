NORTH PORT - An 84-year-old North Port woman asked a call center worker Wednesday morning a serious question.
She wanted to know if she "should stay or go?"
The worker explained there's still "plenty of space" available at designated North Port schools that have turned into shelters including Heron Creek and Woodland Middle schools, North Port High School and Atwater Elementary School.
According to the city, there are approximately NPHS holds 3,600 and are at about 650; Atwater holds 2,200 max and have 160; HCMS holds 2,403 max and are at 172 and Woodland holds 1,400 max and are at 113 as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.
However, with wind gusts of more than 50 mph, emergency managers are telling people to shelter in place. First responders, fire, police, EMTs, cannot respond to any emergency in winds of 45 mph or more. Residents can still call 911, however, will be put on a waiting list until the high winds end.
North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke arrived at City Hall in North Port Wednesday just after 10 a.m.
"I drove down Pan American Boulevard to Glenallen Boulevard onto Price Boulevard and the streets are already flooded," she said. "Going down Pan American, all of the ditches were full. It's just flooded. I was making waves that were going up to the window of my car. That's how bad the flooding is already...I got scared and sped up at the next puddle...If people haven't gone where they need to go, I don't think they are going to make it," she said.
Luke said the North Port call center is fielding sporadic calls. On Tuesday, many callers wanted to know why their garbage wasn't picked up even as garbage trucks went down their roads. The city was picking up bulk items that could become projectiles in heavy winds. The city canceled garbage pickups through Thursday and will resume its schedule through Sunday.
"What people want to know today is should they stay or go," Luke said. "They are telling the call center that the water is rising in their canals and another said the water is raising on Blue Ridge Lake. They are asking if they should seek shelter in a closet. The call takers can't tell people to stay or go. They are explaining about anticipated historic flooding and that there's room, plenty of room at the shelters. They are no where near capacity."
Residents in North Port Estates and Woodland Estates were alerted about massive flooding.
In the past, the North Port Police Department used its armored vehicle with water response emergency equipment to do water rescues in North Port Estates.
"I believe they will do it again if necessary once it's safe to go into neighborhoods," she said.
The city is sending updates over the phone, however, they the phone number marked 941-499-8177 is marked as "Potential Spam." Sarasota County updates on the phone are identified as "Sarasota Cnty."
For questions, the city of North Port Call Center number is 941-429-7000.
