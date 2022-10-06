'Help is still on the way'

NORTH PORT - More than a decade after Bobby Herndon helped his hometown recover from a disastrous tornado, he vowed to help others during chaotic times.
Herndon is the mayor of Northport, Alabama.
When he heard about the damage in North Port, Florida, from Hurricane Ian, he and several colleagues put a call out for help. They delivered three trucks pulling three trailers, filled with supplies like water, bleach, diapers, hygiene products and other supplies to San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port on Wednesday evening.
"We put the word out about what we were doing on social media, and several churches, schools and businesses said they wanted to help," Herndon said.
The town of Tuscaloosa, Alabama was hit by a catastrophic tornado in 2011. More than $2.5 billion damages were claimed.
"For the past 11 years, I've led groups of people in disaster relief ... this is the 17th city we've helped," Herndon said.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher and Mayor Pete Emrich were at the church Wednesday to thank Herndon.
"We thank you so much for this help," Emrich said. "We are running low on supplies, so this timing is excellent."
For the past three days, the National Guard has been delivering about 20 trucks a day for distribution in North Port.
"The church has been so good to us, helping us with lodging," said National Guard Sgt. John Abeyta, out of a St. Petersburg unit. "I understand this parking lot was underwater four days ago."
Abeyta and his unit have been distributing water, ice and civilian MRE's (meals ready to eat) since Monday. They will continue Thursday until supplies last.
The church also has dried goods, blankets, clothing and hygiene products. Catholic charities is helping with that distribution.
John Estill was collecting items for himself and a neighbor Wednesday.
"I'm bringing a tarp and water for my neighbor, and the ice is for me while I help clean up the yard," Estill said. "I've lived here since 1967, and the people here always try to help each other out whenever we can."
Herndon said his team tries to do one mission trip every year.
Emrich thanked him for his efforts.
"No matter where you live -- mother nature will catch up with you -- whether it's a hurricane, a blizzard, a wildfire or an earthquake You have to expect these incidents, and we thank your town for your kindness."
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher shook Herndon's hand in thanks.
"We appreciate your help," Fletcher said. "It is well needed and we hope to reciprocate and help each other out as needed in the future."
