Before Ian came to the beach, this 1907 house was in good shape

The Hermitage House, dating to 1907 and named for an early occupant known as the Hermit, sustained severe damage during Hurricane Ian.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

The Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Beach was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

"I am glad I didn't stay there," Hermitage executive director Andy Sandberg said Sunday. "I assumed we might have seen buildings floating in the Gulf. Being on the beach, we got lucky. We need to get a structural engineer to sort it all out."


