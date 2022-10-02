The Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Beach was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
"I am glad I didn't stay there," Hermitage executive director Andy Sandberg said Sunday. "I assumed we might have seen buildings floating in the Gulf. Being on the beach, we got lucky. We need to get a structural engineer to sort it all out."
Sandberg said the site comprises the last 1.5 miles of the Sarasota County with the lease stipulating that "the tenant (Hermitage) is fully responsible for repairs."
While those costs likely will be in the millions, it could have been worse.
"Staff members spent two days covering windows with plywood, filling sandbags and taking other preventive measures," Sandberg said.
The oldest building had had its foundation strengthened sometime ago, and that likely saved it, although there is still plenty of damage such as blown-out windows.
"Even our newest building, our office building, with shutters, had things that broke inside," Sandberg said. "The whole building probably shook."
The most recently restored building, the beach cottage, is closest to the water but had been built up so while it had damage, it was far less than it might have been.
All the buildings had some damage.
"The seagrape tree in the center of the campus looks crushed," Sandberg said. "The Key is a mess (Sunday at noon). It is hard to get on the Key."
There were no Hermitage fellows in residence, nor did any of the employees stay on site during the storm.
It will cost money to repair it but no lives were lost and the Hermitage "does not have to rebuild from ground zero," he said.
While insurance will help, it will not begin to cover all the damage. To donate toward repairs, visit:
