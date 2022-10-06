SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Health Care System CEO David Verinder has one word to describe all the employees who worked through Hurricane Ian: heroes.
More than 2,500 of them reported to an SMH facility in Venice, North Port or Sarasota, "leaving home and families not knowing what they were going back to," he said in a video interview.
"And in many cases, they went back to not having a home anymore. But they still came here to take care of our patients and our community, and to put that above all else.
"That is a hero."
Their ranks included not just direct care providers, but housekeeping and food service staff as well, he said, adding that he couldn't be prouder of all of them.
Ian caused most of the hospitals south of SMH-Venice to shut down temporarily, leaving it as the closest health care option for people in South County and Charlotte County, Verinder said.
The closures included SMH's free-standing North Port ER, which sustained "extensive" damage, he said.
As a result, the Venice campus was "inundated," he said, and arrangements had to be made to handle a record influx of patients. The Sarasota campus was similarly affected.
The federal government sent a disaster medical assistance team that's been working out of a 30-bed tent on the SMH-Venice campus. That team and SMH's ER physicians are evaluating patients for admission or transfer, with some being sent out of the area because of the high census at SMH's campuses.
Its six urgent-care centers are all open, and its First Physicians Group offices are either open or will be soon, Verinder said, reducing the stress on the hospitals.
The North Port ER and the medical office building on the SMH-Venice campus, which has been closed due to some roof damage, are both expected to start a phased reopening, an SMH news release says.
"We have certainly seen our health care system and our whole area challenged over this past week," he said.
ShorePoint update
ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte was open and fully operational Thursday, and emergency room waiting times are no longer excessive, a news release states.
ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda was also open and fully operational for emergency and inpatient services but was offering limited surgical services Thursday.
Outpatient surgery and wound care services were available at the Venice HealthPark.
ShorePoint Medical Group cardiothoracic surgery, general surgery, gastro-intestinal, neurology, orthopedics, podiatry and pulmonology practices in Venice are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The obstetrics and gynecology practice in North Port, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery practices in Port Charlotte and obstetrics and gynecology practice in Arcadia are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The news release says that additional reopenings will be announced as providers re-establish their practices, which may require relocation in some cases.
HCA update
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital reopened Thursday following the complete restoration of power and water service.
The hospital shut down and transferred its patients after Ian damaged the facility.
HCA Florida Fawcett Memorial Hospital remains closed as repairs are being made to the roof and areas damaged by water.
More than 175 patients had to be transferred, though the sickest ones were relocated prior to landfall.
HCA Florida Doctors Hospital remained operational through the storm, suffering minimal damage.
