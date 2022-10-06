Hurricane Ian SMH triage unit

The triage unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital off Laurel Road in Nokomis was set up by the federal government and is staffed by medics, including a crew from Boston, Massachusetts.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Fawcett

HCA West Florida Division President Ravi Chari and Chief Administrative Officer Tim Burrows discuss progress on roof repairs at HCA Florida Fawcett Memorial Hospital.

SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Health Care System CEO David Verinder has one word to describe all the employees who worked through Hurricane Ian: heroes.

More than 2,500 of them reported to an SMH facility in Venice, North Port or Sarasota, "leaving home and families not knowing what they were going back to," he said in a video interview.


