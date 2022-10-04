VENICE — Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is operating well above capacity in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — about 185 patients in a 110-bed facility as of Tuesday.
There was such a surge in patients that SMH reached out to the state and federal governments for assistance, spokesperson Kim Savage said. They sent a disaster medical assistance team, which set up a 30-bed tent facility outside the ambulance bay.
A federal team of 37 doctors, nurses, physician assistants, paramedics and pharmacists has been providing support for the ER since Sunday, when they saw 55 patients.
An influx of patients after a major hurricane is expected, but this one was exacerbated by the recent closure of ShorePoint Health Venice's 312 beds and storm damage resulting in the temporary closure of most hospitals to the south, including in Charlotte and Lee counties.
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital remains closed, though the others have reopened.
But at a critical time, the SMH facilities in Venice and Sarasota, which sustained no significant damage, were among the few options for people seeking medical care in the area after the storm passed.
More than 700 patients were already in an SMH facility during the storm, Savage said.
And once the hurricane passed, there was an influx of new patients by car and by ambulance, she said.
The Venice ER saw 244 patients on Sept. 29, and Sarasota’s ER treated nearly 300, she said.
Administrators also asked the county to set up an ambulance strike team to help transport patients stabilized in the Venice ER to the Sarasota campus, or to facilities in counties north of Sarasota if needed.
By Sunday, the Sarasota campus had more than 800 patients — its licensed capacity is 895 beds — and it treated 324 patients through the ER, according to Savage. SMH-Venice's census was 141 patients, with 180 patients treated in the ER.
A day later, the numbers were up to 850 and 185.
The Venice facility has been transferring dozens of stabilized, noncritical patients to Sarasota, and even to Tampa and Orlando by ground and by air.
SMH's urgent care centers are all open. If people can seek treatment in one of them, it will ease the strain on the ERs, Savage said.
Doctors Hospital
Spokesperson Monica Yadav reports that HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital came through Hurricane Ian with just some minor leaks that had no impact on patients.
It received some transfers from sister facilities in Englewood and Port Charlotte and has also seen a significant increase in patients through its ER.
To assist its caregivers, a number of whom live in South County, HCA brought in a fuel truck so they could get gas and it sent supplies that allowed a mini-mart with food, water and ice to be set up. The hospital is also providing laundry and shower services for caregivers in the area, Yadav said.
The same arrangements were made for HCA's Englewood Hospital.
Englewood Hospital
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital's storm prep ensured it would have enough staff, medications, supplies, food, water, and generator power to continue caring for patients and colleagues, spokesperson Julie Beatty said.
But as a result of the change in Ian's path, the facility was forced to suspend services until further notice.
Patients were transferred to other hospitals, with a patient reunification line, 844-482-4821, set up for family members and friends to inquire about a patient’s current location.
Power has been restored to the hospital and all main systems are functional, with minor damage being repaired, Beatty said. Track its status at bit.ly/3fJLPzP.
ShorePoint
Despite some damage, ShorePoint Port Charlotte was the sole open hospital within 30 miles caring for patients for a time following Hurricane Ian, according to spokesperson Jennifer Siem.
It had a census of more than 200 patients Tuesday and had activated contingency plans to operate at more than double normal capacity.
Teams of employees and physicians remained onsite providing care through the storm, including labor and delivery services, she said.
ShorePoint Punta Gorda evacuated its patients to Port Charlotte before the storm hit but reopened Saturday afternoon and has a census of more than 100 patients.
The emergency rooms have been inundated, Siem said, and are expected to see people who suffer injuries in recovery efforts. There have been drowning victims, she said.
Though sterile supplies are limited, she said that surgeons have performed dozens of procedures and were to perform their first open-heart surgery since the storm on Tuesday.
Problems with power, water, telephone, gasoline, groceries, pharmaceuticals and other supplies are posing challenges in providing care, she said.
In addition, many staff members have suffered damage to their homes. To help, employees have access to gas tankers and are receiving food care packages at the end of their shifts.
Scrubs have been donated for employees who lost clothing and an onsite laundry facility is being set up.
Temporary housing is being provided for hundreds of employees, who have access to the Community Health Systems Cares Fund for financial assistance, Siem said.
ShorePoint Health is also trying to find available clinical space that would allow providers to re-open their practices, she said.
