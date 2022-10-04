DMAT

A federal team of 37 health care providers is operating out of these tents at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice to assist with an unending wave of people seeking emergency services.

VENICE — Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is operating well above capacity in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — about 185 patients in a 110-bed facility as of Tuesday.

There was such a surge in patients that SMH reached out to the state and federal governments for assistance, spokesperson Kim Savage said. They sent a disaster medical assistance team, which set up a 30-bed tent facility outside the ambulance bay.

ICU team at SMH-V

Staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been dealing with an influx of patients that has it operating well over capacity.
Ice truck

Jesus Melo Santos helps unload ice for caregivers at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.


Englewood mini-mart

Shannieka McCook packs supplies in the mini-mart set up for caregivers at HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments