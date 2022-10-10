ARCADIA - Volunteers served hot meals on Saturday and distributed bottled water, hygiene products, diapers, and other donations to hundreds of people impacted by Hurricane Ian in Arcadia, according to a news release from Humana.
The health and well-being company delivered 5,000 bottles of water to the fairgrounds as part of its ongoing hurricane relief efforts.
“The Humana Foundation recently donated $1 million to relief efforts, and Humana has distributed more than 60,000 bottles of water and 6,480 meals-ready-to-eat to the hardest-hit areas of Florida,” the release stated.
“Bottled water is in great need during a crisis of this magnitude,” said Humana Healthy Horizons Regional President Jocelyn Chisholm Carter. “I’m grateful to a Humana employee who alerted us to this opportunity to immediately assist the Arcadia community. This is just one way that we can support communities in Southwest Florida and beyond.”
Arcadia business owner Houston Griffis, who helped coordinate Saturday’s event at the DeSoto County Fairgrounds, said he delayed the start of his annual haunted house after his brother purchased about 500 pounds of chicken for Arcadians.
He called the outpouring of support from haunted house sponsors, volunteers, and corporations like Humana “surreal,” according to the news release.
“At the fairgrounds, hundreds of cars lined up to get to-go plates with barbecue chicken, side dishes, hot dogs, toiletries, and more items that people purchased and delivered to the site,” the release stated.
Griffis lives in downtown Arcadia and is among residents without power.
“I’m very hopeful, Griffis said. “When push comes to shove with the hurricane, we are all here together. It’s humbling and very hopeful.”
Humana has established a crisis intervention hotline through LifeWorks, with free counseling services for anyone – Humana members and non-members – who may need help and support to cope with the disaster and its consequences. The LifeWorks Crisis Support Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1-877-757-7587 in the United States and Puerto Rico.
