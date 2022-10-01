VENICE — Anthony and Chelsea Denby are among the hundreds of newly homeless in South County.
For eight years, the couple and their sons Owen, 7, and Allistair, 5, lived at the Sunset apartment complex in Venice on Barbara Drive.
They were terrified as the roof started coming off during Hurricane Ian. As telephone poles snapped and parts of other apartment complex roofing was hitting their vehicle, the couple hoped their family would survive.
“Water came in through the light fixtures and the air conditioning vents,” Chelsea said. “Parts of the kitchen ceiling started to fall and then the outer wall hit us. We had to get out of there.”
Despite the 75 mph to 100 mph higher mile gusts of winds, the couple put the boys in their 2004 GNC Envoy and went to a relative’s home in Venice. Chelsea said the drive while the eye of the storm covered Venice was “extremely scary and unsafe,” but it had to be done.
“I moved here when I was 14 and went to Venice Middle School, now I’m 28 and never experienced anything like this before,” she said. “I don’t know what we are going to do because the landlord isn’t going to rebuild after the building is condemned.”
Anthony, 34, is a disabled Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan Operation Enduring Freedom. He works a fulltime job but isn’t sure where his family will live now. The family surrendered their pets to local rescues.
“We pay $1,200 for rent,” he said. “The same apartment as I have now is renting for $2,600 due to the housing market boom. There’s no way I can afford that much for rent and to still feed my family. The first, last and security deposits will be more than $8,000 to $12,000 to live anywhere now in Sarasota County.”
Anthony said he stocked up on food like he was supposed to for the hurricane. It was ruined when the kitchen ceiling collapsed and water poured inside.
“Once we get a place to live, we will need everything to refurbish a home,” he said. “I’m not worried about any of that. I’m glad we were all safe. I just don’t know where we will live.”
The couple applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. They hope a trailer will be available in the near future.
FEMA has not arrived in Sarasota County yet, county officials believe it will be later in the week. Residents can apply for FEMA assistance without doing it in person.
