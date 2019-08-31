Local weather forecast for Sunday

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Sunday

Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 99. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

At nighttime, showers are also likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Sunday

Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

-Source: National Weather Service forecast on Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.