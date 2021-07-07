UPDATE: North Port city officials say water has receded on most of the streets impacted this morning with flooding from Hurricane Elsa.
"We have no reports of damage to homes or structures," reported city spokesman Josh Taylor. "A few vehicles have gone into water they should not have. Crews have utilized our larger vehicles such as the NPPD Bearcat to help a few residents get out of impacted areas. Even water in those areas has mostly gone down.
He said there was a minor detour on Sumter Boulevard starting at Libby Avenue, but crews are working to get the water moving out.
"Crews from police, fire, public works, and utilities have been out assessing damage and making sure things are flowing smoothly. The city has also utilized NPPD’s drone team to assess the area. For now, we are looking good. Good job to all for making sure we're getting through this pretty significant rain event," Taylor said.
Trash pickup
People who were not able to get their trash and/or recycling Wednesday morning for the trucks to pick up may call Public Works at 941-240-8050. They will work to make sure someone comes by to pick it up. All trash pickup will be one day behind regular days.
EARLIER:
NORTH PORT — Hurricane Elsa caused overnight flooding on several streets in North Port. As rain bands associated with the storm moved north, some roads were still flooded early Wednesday.
The storm brought "a significant amount of rain to the city," possibly 6-8 inches in a few hours, said Josh Taylor, city spokesperson. "Crews are currently assessing roadway impacts. We do not have any reports of homes being impacted. We’re hopeful this will be a temporary inconvenience as waters recede this morning."
The city has closed Warm Mineral Springs Park, Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, Oak Park and all city athletic fields due to impacts from the storm.
Admission to the North Port Aquatic Center for public recreational swim today will be delayed due to the computer system and internet being down.
Admission to the open gym and fitness center at the Morgan Family Community Center fitness center will be available for passholders or patrons paying a drop-in fee with cash only at this time. Summer camp is back in session today at the George Mullen Activity Center.
Impacted streets by flooding include:
• North Salford between Warrior and Roderigo
• Eager at US 41
• Cranberry Boulevard at Sahara
• Price Boulevard at Salford Boulevard
• Price Boulevard at Race
• Price Boulevard at Creek 9
• Cranberry Boulevard at Thomas Avenue
• Sumter Boulevard at Cases
• Hillsborough Boulevard at Miracle
• Chamberlain Boulevard south of Price Boulevard
• Multiple areas on Tropicare
• Sumter Boulevard north of I-75
• Dorothy Avenue
• Sumter Boulevard at Appomattox
• Biscayne Drive at US 41
• Cranberry Boulevard at Ridley
• Cranberry Boulevard at Tulsa
• Cranberry Boulevard at McKay
• Cranberry Boulevard at Berry
• Ponce De Leon at Helliwell
• Chamberlain Boulevard at Jameson
• Parts of Reisterstown
• North Port Boulevard between Chancellor and Biscayne
• Chancellor at Biscayne
• Salford Boulevard at Cuthburt
• North Salford from Eldron and Lamarqe
• Price Boulevard between Sumter/Salford
• N Salford from Tishman & Homewood
• N Cranberry from Homewood & Saybrook
• Kingsly at Appomattox
• North Cranberry at Chiply
• North Chamberlain through Boca Chica & Hamstead
• North Port Blvd at Greenwood
