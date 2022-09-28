Hurricane Ian could bring catastrophic devastation, submerge barrier islands and coastal areas and result in more damage than Hurricane Charley in 2004.
“This could be, in some places, double what happened with Hurricane Charley,” said Mike Doll, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.
Doll and other hurricane watchers note the similar paths of Hurricanes Charley and Ian, but add that the latter is much a bigger storm.
“It’s going to be just up the coast from Charlotte Harbor,” Doll said of Ian’s projected landing spot on Wednesday.
He said barrier islands and coastal areas could be submerged by Ian’s projected storm surge. “Some of these island are going to be completely inundated, completely underwater likely until tomorrow,” said Doll.
Doll said Ian’s storm surge could be 15 to 20 feet. The destruction could be magnified by the storm's slow moving path.
“This could a catastrophic impact to the area from the storm surge,” he said. ”That’s part of the reason we are really looking at more rainfall, prolonged wind and a higher storm surge.”
Areas such as Naples, Marco Island, Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island could all feel significant impacts from the large storm.
Gov. Ron DeSantis also noted similarities between Ian and Charley’s paths — both of which were first projected to hit the Tampa area before traversing to the south.
“The effects of this are going to be broad,” DeSantis said during a media briefing Wednesday.
He said 42,000 linemen have been deployed in various parts of the state to help restore power.
There were more than 450,700 power outages in Florida Wednesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.
The website tracks utility outages — which are expected to increases as Ian cuts a dangerous path through much of Florida.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.