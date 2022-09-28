Emergency responders have been pulled in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, and residents are being told to cut their water use as Hurricane Ian’s destructive path comes to Florida.
Hurricane Ian made landfall at Cayo Costa island near Captive Island just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. That is near Cape Coral and Fort Myers about 160 miles south of the Tampa area where hurricane was first projected to potentially hit.
Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said the storm is "an intense hurricane” with immediate impacts being felt Wednesday and expected to extend into Thursday.
“This storm still possesses catastrophic intensity bringing about storm surge to life threatening levels, hurricane force winds damaging to homes and heavy rainfall,” Fuller said during a media briefing Wednesday. “Our residents are urged to continue to hunker down.”
Fuller said the high winds and flooding from the hurricane is also resulting in emergency crews and responders being pulled from streets. He said the county will monitor conditions to see when emergency crews can be deployed again.
Sarasota County has also pulled emergency vehicles from roads and issued a shelter in place order with Ian bringing high winds, rain and a dangerous storm surge to the region.
“Winds are now at sustained speeds of 45 miles per hour in Sarasota County," the county said in a statement. "Emergency vehicles are no longer responding to calls in Sarasota County as it is not safe on the roads."
Fuller said Hurricane Ian’s eye is “60 miles across” compared to Hurricane Charley’s 12-mile eye in 2004.
“We are going to see life-threatening storm surge,” he said, adding the dangers of high winds.
Some water and sewer authorities across the state are also telling residents to try to limit water use over concerns heavy rains and floods could overwhelm wastewater and water treatment facilities.
In Hillsborough County, the Tampa Police Department is telling residents not to venture to Bayshore Boulevard to look at water receding from Tampa Bay due to the storm.
Tampa police promise to tow cars or ticket drivers who might illegally or improperly park along the waterfront to check out the impacts of the hurricane pulling out water.
There are more than 810,000 utility customers without power, according to PowerOutage.us (which tracks blackouts and electricity disruptions).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.