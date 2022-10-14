Restoration

Restoration teams were on Charlotte County public school campuses, removing moisture and drying rooms which had water damage from Hurricane Ian.

 SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center moves to Tringali

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is moving its Disaster Recovery Center from the Home Depot parking lot on McCall Road in Englewood a few miles away to Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N Access Road, Englewood.


