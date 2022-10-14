Displaced
vessel hotlineTALLAHASSEE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has established a hotline for reporting displaced vessels still on Florida state waters because of Hurricane Ian.
Call 850-488-5600 to report displaced or damaged vessels 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Know the vessel’s registration number, current location and detailed description.
Vessel owners are encouraged to hire a salvage company to recover their vessel to provide the safest method possible for the vessel and the environment. Owners of vessels that have become derelict have 45 days after a hurricane to either remove their boats from waters or bring it into a non-derelict condition.
Owners of displaced vessels who lack the resources to have their boat repaired, or if their vessel is determined to be beyond repair, may release ownership of their vessel.
Charlotte debris drop-offCharlotte County has opened two temporary drop-off locations for residential storm debris:
• Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida
• Florida Street, South County Area, 7000 Florida St. Punta Gorda
Te two mini-transfer facilities remain open for storm debris drop-offs:
• Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte
• West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood
All four locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday and accept white goods, storm-related yard or vegetation debris, and construction and demolition debris from residential properties. No businesses or contractors. Trailers cannot exceed 12 feet at the Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility.
Tom Adams Bridge, SGC lock operating
ENGLEWOOD — The Tom Adams Bridge and South Gulf Cove Lock are both fully operational, Charlotte County reported Wednesday. The Tom Adams Bridge is staffed 24 hours, seven days a week and the South Gulf Cove Lock is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
North Port recycling resumesNORTH PORT — The city’s Solid Waste Department began recycling collection under the normal collection schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Recycling collection will begin with blue-lid containers Wednesday through Friday this week. Next week, it will cycle to tan-lid containers Monday through Friday to get back on the normal schedule. Place containers curbside by 7 a.m.
Extra garbage bags will be collected by bulk drivers. Because of the large volume, some routes are taking longer than usual to complete.
North Port Chamber help
NORTH PORT — The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce, 1337 Sumter Blvd., North Port, has supplies for those in need following Hurricane Ian, courtesy of the United Way of South Sarasota County. People can come in between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Some of the items include clothes, canned foods, bread, mix food items, batteries, hand sanitizers, hygiene products, tooth brushes and tooth paste, hand and body creams and lotions, toiletries, breakfast foods, snacks and more while they last.
For more information, call 941-564-3040 or email wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
Mobile medical unit
ENGLEWOOD — International Medical Corps’ mobile medical unit is set up at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center in Englewood this week, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. A team of doctors and nurses has set up this mobile medical unit so that people with less urgent conditions can seek care at the mobile unit instead of waiting to be seen at a crowded hospital. People can refill prescriptions for their medications, get chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure checked and talk to a doctor about a health concern.
Charlotte suspends utility late fees
PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County representatives announced that their utilities department is temporarily suspending late fees and water shut-offs for non-payment until further notice. “No one will have their water turned off at this point,” Fuller said if bills were late.
Charlotte Utilities phones operational
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Utilities Department’s main phone line, 941-764-4300, is operational. Call if you do not have water, see a large amount of water coming out of the ground, or are experiencing a sewer backup. CCU working on these requests as they come in. The department is not accepting payments over the phone. Residents may mail payments or make a payment online. Late fees and water shut offs for non-payment have been suspended until Nov. 1.
Disaster Recovery Center in North Port
NORTH PORT — Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, is serving as a Disaster Recovery Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily.
DRCs provide information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, and other available resources for individuals, families and business owners.
For more information, visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.
Legion post helps
ROTONDA — The Rotonda American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, is distributing items for people in need. The supplies consist of food, baby items, cleaning supplies, medical supplies and other items. Distribution is 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. until supplies are depleted. For more information, call 941-697-3616.
Operation blue roof
PORT CHARLOTTE — The signup period is open for Operation Blue Roof, for no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by the storm. The program is available in Charlotte and Lee counties, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, tasked by FEMA.
A temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting will be installed to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.
The signup period ends Oct. 23. Register online at Blueroof.us or call 888-766-3258.
A Right of Entry form, which gathers information about the residence, must be completed as part of the registration.
The program is aimed to help people living in their primary residence or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50% structural damage.
Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. Roofs that are flat, or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile, also do not qualify.
All storm debris must be removed from the roof to qualify.
Englewood Water District
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District asks customers not to stack debris on or around equipment like backflow pipes, meters, manhole covers or fire hydrants.
Blocking access to EWD equipment could delay the department’s ability to restore service.
Building inspections resume
PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County’s Community Development Department resumed building inspections.
Inspections scheduled before the hurricane have been canceled and will need to be rescheduled.
Before rescheduling those inspections, applicants should visit the job site to ensure it is ready.
Inspections can be scheduled on the IVR system or online through the contractor portal. For more information, call 941-743-1201.
Insurance village
MURDOCK — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and the state’s Department of Financial Services set up an insurance village at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail. Staff will assist residents with insurance claims and other paperwork. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Homeowners who need to speak with an insurance expert can also call 1-877-693-5236; the phone line operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Due to limited staffing, however, residents are still encouraged to visit the insurance village in person.
Those looking to file a complaint online can visit www.myfloridacfo.com/Division/Consumers/needourhelp.htm.
Citizens Insurance Corporation Policyholders are asked to visit www.citizensfla.com/claims to file a claim.
Operation Blessing
PORT CHARLOTTE — Calvary AG Ministries is sponsoring Operation Blessing with free debris removal, tarping, chainsaw work and other help for Hurricane Ian victims.
Anyone needing help can stop by the task force site at 3279 Sherwood Road, Port Charlotte, and fill out a form. The church is also asking for volunteers. Anyone who can help should call 800-730-2537 starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Seeking volunteers
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center is recruiting volunteers to help with the disaster response at the VRC, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Volunteers will be assigned to an agency in need of personnel. The VRC is open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.
Those already registered via COADFL.org will be contacted, and do not need to register again in person.
Donations of food and goods can be donated to the local St. Vincent de Paul Society, 25200 Airport Road and Punta Gorda. Donations of cash can be made online at COADFL.org.
Food distribution sites
Get free water and meals-ready-to-eat.
Charlotte County:
• Tringali complex, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.
All sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents can get up-to-date information on distribution site openings by texting “CharCoCares” to 888-777. Those looking to locate loved ones in Charlotte County after Hurricane Ian can contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or by going online to COAD.org.
Sarasota County:
• Englewood Center Plaza, 240 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
• San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
State attorney response team
FORT MYERS — State Attorney Amira Fox announced the State Attorney’s Office activated its Hurricane Ian Response Team.
Members of the public who suspect that they have become a victim of contractor fraud, unlicensed contracting and hurricane related scams can call 1-239-533-1342. The Economics Crime Unit will work to ensure that complaints are sent to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Tips for hiring contractors
Charlotte County Fire and EMS representatives warn homeowners to protect themselves regarding contractors for repairs.
• Ask for the contractor’s license number and verify their license with either Charlotte County or Florida.
• To check if a contractor holds the appropriate license, either call 941-743-1201, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/licensing or email BuildingConstruction@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. You may also visit www.myfloridalicense.com to verify Florida licensed contractors.
Additionally:
• Be cautious of contractors soliciting door-to-door.
• Obtain estimates from at least three licensed contractors.
• Ask for and check references.
• Ask for proof of general liability and workman’s compensation insurance. If they do not have these insurances, you personally may be liable for any accidents on your property.
• Ask for a written estimate and read the fine print.
• Obtain a written contract that covers what work is to be done, when the work will start, the cost and payment, schedules, and the quality of materials to be used.
• Never make full payment upfront.
• Don’t sign over an insurance settlement.
• Don’t make final payment until the job is completed. Obtain lien waivers, so you don’t end up with bills from suppliers the contractor didn’t pay.
• Make sure that all work that requires permits and inspections is approved and officially closed out before final payment is made.
Federal disaster assistance
Homeowners and renters who had uninsured losses from Hurricane Ian may be eligible for federal disaster assistance.
FEMA may provide financial help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs, vehicle replacement and other essential disaster-related needs.
There are three ways to apply:
• Download the FEMA App for mobile devices,
• Call FEMA toll-free 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Help is available in many languages.
Those who have insurance should not wait to file an insurance claim for Hurricane Ian damage.
Low water pressure
The Charlotte County Utilities Department is addressing low pressure sewer customer concerns as they are reported.
County representatives ask that residents be patient.
“We have a large number of customers who are experiencing backups and are working with our contractor on pump outs,” representatives said in a county news release.
If an alarm does not stop after 30 minutes, call 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000.
