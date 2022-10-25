Charlotte County will resume curbside recycling collection on Monday, Oct. 31. Waste Management truckss will pick up regular household waste and recycling carts on the regularly scheduled days. Recycling must be in the recycling cart to be collected. No yard trimmings or construction and demolition will be collected outside of storm debris right-of-way pickup until further notice. Sarasota County and North Port resumed recycling last week. Learn more at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/debris.
Disaster Recovery Centers
Two Disaster Recovery Centers are open to help people with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration, and other available resources for individuals, families and business owners.
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
• Tringali Rec Center, 3450 N Access Road, Englewood, is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Charlotte County Community Organizations Active in a Disaster is launching a long-term recovery survey for residents who experienced damage and financial loss as a result of Hurricane Ian and are struggling with unmet needs.
Taking the long-term recovery survey will help local organizations build a picture of what is needed here in Charlotte County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, and you may be eligible to receive financial assistance and case management based on your income. Please note, taking the survey is not a guarantee you will receive services.
Charlotte County has opened two temporary drop-off locations for residential storm debris:
• Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida
• Florida Street, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda
Two mini-transfer facilities remain open for storm debris drop-offs:
• Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte
• West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood
Locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday and accept white goods, storm-related yard or vegetation debris, and construction and demolition debris from residential properties. No businesses or contractors. Trailers cannot exceed 12 feet at the Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility.
Operation blue roof
The signup period is open for Operation Blue Roof, for no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by the storm. The program is available in Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Lee counties, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, tasked by FEMA.
A temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting will be installed to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.
The signup period ends Nov. 1. Register online at Blueroof.us or call 888-766-3258.
A Right of Entry form, which gathers information about the residence, must be completed as part of the registration.
The program is aimed to help people living in their primary residence or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50% structural damage.
Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. Roofs that are flat, or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile, also do not qualify.
All storm debris must be removed from the roof to qualify.
Federal disaster assistance
Homeowners and renters who had uninsured losses from Hurricane Ian may be eligible for federal disaster assistance.
FEMA may provide financial help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs, vehicle replacement and other essential disaster-related needs.
• Call FEMA toll-free 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Help is available in many languages.
Those who have insurance should not wait to file an insurance claim for Hurricane Ian damage.
Seeking volunteers
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center is recruiting volunteers to help with the disaster response at the VRC, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Volunteers will be assigned to an agency in need of personnel. The VRC is open from 7 to 11 a.m. daily.
Those already registered via COADFL.org will be contacted, and do not need to register again in person.
Donations of food and goods can be donated to the local St. Vincent de Paul Society, 25200 Airport Road and Punta Gorda. Donations of cash can be made online at COADFL.org.
