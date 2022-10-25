Restoration

Restoration teams were on Charlotte County public school campuses, removing moisture and drying rooms which had water damage from Hurricane Ian.

Charlotte recycling re-starts

Charlotte County will resume curbside recycling collection on Monday, Oct. 31. Waste Management truckss will pick up regular household waste and recycling carts on the regularly scheduled days. Recycling must be in the recycling cart to be collected. No yard trimmings or construction and demolition will be collected outside of storm debris right-of-way pickup until further notice. Sarasota County and North Port resumed recycling last week. Learn more at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/debris.


