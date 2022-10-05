SHERIFF PHONE LINE RESTORED
PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office's administrative phone lines are restored. Non-emergency calls go to 941-639-2101, while emergency calls remain with 911.
OPERATION BLUE ROOF
The signup period is open for Operation Blue Roof, for no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by the storm. The program is available in Charlotte and Lee counties, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, tasked by FEMA.
A temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting will be installed to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.
The signup period ends Oct. 23. Register online at Blueroof.us or call 888-766-3258.
A Right of Entry form, which gathers information about the residence, must be completed as part of the registration.
“The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home’s damage,” the press release announcing the service read. “The ROE also allows contracted crews to install the tarp on your roof.”
The program is aimed to help people living in their primary residence or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50% structural damage.
Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. Roofs that are flat, or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile, also do not qualify.
All storm debris must be removed from the roof to qualify.
WATER SERVICE ON, BOIL WATER IN EFFECT
The Charlotte County Utilities Department stating all customers should have water service restored. A boil water notice is in effect, and water pressure may be lower than normal; customers are asked to limit usage.
Anyone without water service is asked to contact Charlotte County Emergency Management at 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000. Residents are also encouraged to call if there is a large amount of water coming out of the ground or there is a sewer backup.
“We are working on these requests as they come in,” a news release stated.
ENGLEWOOD WATER DISTRICT
The Englewood Water District asks customers not to stack debris on or around equipment like backflow pipes, meters, manhole covers or fire hydrants. Don't pile debris near lift stations. Blocking access to EWD equipment could delay the department’s ability to restore service.
A boil water notice is still in effect for all EWD customers. Boiling water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes is advised. To ensure all pathogens are killed, bring water to a rolling boil and boil for at least one minute. Let cool before use to prevent burns. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.
EWD is still asking customers to limit the use of washing machines and dishwashers and be conservative about how much water flows into the sewer system to avoid overwhelming the system.
CITY OF NORTH PORT
The boil order for drinking water remains in effect until further notice for all North Port Utility customers. Bacterial water testing is underway to determine when city water will be safe to drink without boiling. Please follow www.NorthPortFL.gov/alerts for updates.
BUILDING INSPECTIONS RESUME
PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County's Community Development Department resumed building inspections Wednesday.
Inspections scheduled before the hurricane have been canceled and will need to be rescheduled.
Before rescheduling those inspections, applicants should visit the job site to ensure it is ready. Many job sites have sustained damage and will need to be repaired before inspections are scheduled.
Inspections can be scheduled on the IVR system or online through the contractor portal. For information, applicants can contact the Department at 941-743-1201.
INSURANCE VILLAGE
MURDOCK - Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and the state’s Department of Financial Services set up an insurance village at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail. Staff will assist residents with insurance claims and other paperwork. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Homeowners who need to speak with an insurance expert can also call 1-877-693-5236; the phone line operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Due to limited staffing, however, residents are still encouraged to visit the insurance village in person.
Those looking to file a complaint online can visit www.myfloridacfo.com/Division/Consumers/needourhelp.htm.
Citizens Insurance Corporation Policyholders are asked to visit www.citizensfla.com/claims to file a claim.
SEEKING VOLUNTEERS
PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center is currently recruiting volunteers to help with the disaster response at the VRC, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Volunteers will be assigned to an agency in need of personnel. The VRC is open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.
Those already registered via COADFL.org will be contacted, and do not need to register again in person.
Donations of food and goods can be donated to the local St. Vincent de Paul Society, 25200 Airport Road and Punta Gorda. Donations of cash can be made online at COADFL.org.
CURFEW UNTIL OCT. 17
PUNTA GORDA - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It is currently set to end on Oct. 17. Residents can report scams to the CCSO at 941-639-2101.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION SITES
Get free water and meals-ready-to-eat. Supplies available as they arrive and while they last or until 7 p.m.
Charlotte County:
• Tringali complex, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.
• Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte
• Muscle Car City, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
All sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents can get up-to-date information on distribution site openings by texting “CharCoCares” to 888-777. Those looking to locate loved ones in Charlotte County after Hurricane Ian can contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767)or by going online to COAD.org.
Sarasota County:
• Englewood Center Plaza, 240 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
• San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
STATE ATTORNEY RESPONSE TEAM
State Attorney Amira Fox announced the State Attorney’s Office has activated its Hurricane Ian Response Team.
Members of the public who suspect that they have become a victim of contractor fraud, unlicensed contracting and hurricane related scams can call 1-239-533-1342. The Economics Crime Unit will work to ensure that complaints are sent to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
SALVATION ARMY MEALS
The Salvation Army will provide free meals — lunch around noon/1 p.m. and dinner around 4:30/5 p.m. — at the following locations:
19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte
4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port
14200 Hopewell Ave., Port Charlotte
1602 Kramer Way, North Port
5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda
6220 Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda
21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte
700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood
2155 Ridgewood Drive, North Port
DISASTER RELIEF
Residents can apply for FEMA disaster relief at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., or by using the FEMA mobile app.
Have the following information ready:
• A current phone number where you can be contacted.
• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
• Your Social Security number.
• A general list of damage and losses.
• Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
REPORT STORM DAMAGE
Charlotte County has an online Self-Reporting Storm Damage system to help collect damage assessments. Go to tinyurl.com/selfreportdamage and enter the address, select the type of damage and add a photo.
This information is only for the county and you must still report your storm damage to FEMA and your insurance company.
FREE CLEANUP ASSISTANCE
Charlotte County says Crisis Cleanup (1-800-451-1954) can assist if you need help cleaning up damage. The free service will connect you with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities who may be able to assist with:
• Cutting up fallen trees
• Drywall, flooring and appliance removal to curb
• Tarping roofs
• Debris removal to curb
• Mold mitigation
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
CHARLOTTE UTILITIES
Charlotte County Utilities Department issued a news release reminding low-pressure sewer customers to limit water use during the power outage.
“In the event of a power outage, low-pressure sewer pumps will not function,” the release stated. “The home’s wastewater will remain onsite within the interceptor tank and cannot enter the central sewer system. The onsite tank has a reserve capacity that will allow for limited water use during the outage.”
ENGLEWOOD CHAMBER RESOURCES
ENGLEWOOD - The Englewood Chamber is open and created an emergency response webpage, EnglewoodChamber.com/resources, for updates on hurricane-related assistance and important information.
The chamber is also a drop off location for donations, and any money donated through its website stays in the community.
Chamber staff is working with the Small Business Administration to survey the damage sustained by the business community. For more information, email Doug.Izzo@EnglewoodChamber.com.
VOLUNTEER TO HELP
If you’d like to volunteer in the wake of Hurricane Ian, visit Sarasota County's signup sheet at https://bit.ly/srqvolunteers.
A Volunteer Reception Center has also been set up at Nokomis Community Park, 234 Nippino Trail, for those who want to help with recovery operations. If you’re in need of assistance from volunteers, visit crisiscleanup.org.
