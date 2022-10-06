Tips for hiring contractors
Charlotte County Fire and EMS representatives warn homeowners to protect themselves and their property regarding contractors for after-storm repairs.
Take steps to ensure you are hiring licensed contractors and avoiding unlicensed help, representatives said in a county news release.
Ask for the contractor’s license number and verify their license with either Charlotte County or the State of Florida.
To check if a contractor holds the appropriate license, please either call 941-743-1201, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/licensing or email BuildingConstruction@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. You may also visit www.myfloridalicense.com to verify State of Florida licensed contractors.
Additionally, use the following steps to reduce your risk or loss to an unlicensed person.
Be cautious of contractors soliciting door-to-door.
Obtain estimates from at least three licensed contractors.
Ask for and check references.
Ask for proof of general liability and workman’s compensation insurance. If they do not have these insurances, you personally may be liable for any accidents on your property.
Ask for a written estimate and read the fine print.
Obtain a written contract that covers what work is to be done, when the work will start, the cost and payment, schedules, and the quality of materials to be used.
Never make full payment upfront.
Don’t sign over an insurance settlement. Most reputable contractors will accept payment based on the percentage of work completed.
Don’t make final payment until the job is completed. Obtain lien waivers, so you don’t end up with bills from suppliers the contractor didn’t pay.
Make sure that all work that requires permits and inspections is approved and officially closed out before final payment is made.
Federal disaster assistance
Homeowners and renters in Charlotte County who had uninsured losses from Hurricane Ian may be eligible for federal disaster assistance, according to a Charlotte County news release.
FEMA may provide financial help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs, vehicle replacement and other essential disaster-related needs.
There are three ways to apply:
• Download the FEMA App for mobile devices,
• Call FEMA toll-free 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Help is available in many languages.
If you do have insurance, do not wait to file an insurance claim for damage caused by the disaster.
Charlotte suspends utility late fees
Charlotte County representatives announced that their utilities department is temporarily suspending late fees and water shut-offs for non-payment until further notice.
“No one will have their water turned off at this point,” Fuller said if bills were late. He added that more information will be available as the situation progresses.
Low water pressure
The Charlotte County Utilities Department is addressing low pressure sewer customer concerns as they are reported.
County representatives ask that residents be patient.
“We have a large number of customers who are experiencing backups and are working with our contractor on pump outs,” representatives said in a county news release.
Once power resumes, alarm systems may sound due to the high levels.
Please wait approximately 30 to 40 minutes and if your alarm does not stop, please contact the Emergency Management call center at 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000. As a reminder, please limit water usage.
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.
Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.
Sheriff phone line restored
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s administrative phone lines are restored. Non-emergency calls go to 941-639-2101, while emergency calls remain with 911.
Operation blue roof
The signup period is open for Operation Blue Roof, for no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by the storm. The program is available in Charlotte and Lee counties, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, tasked by FEMA.
A temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting will be installed to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.
The signup period ends Oct. 23. Register online at Blueroof.us or call 888-766-3258.
A Right of Entry form, which gathers information about the residence, must be completed as part of the registration.
“The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home’s damage,” the press release announcing the service read. “The ROE also allows contracted crews to install the tarp on your roof.”
The program is aimed to help people living in their primary residence or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50% structural damage.
Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. Roofs that are flat, or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile, also do not qualify.
All storm debris must be removed from the roof to qualify.
Water service on, boil water in effect
The Charlotte County Utilities Department stating all customers should have water service restored. A boil water notice is in effect, and water pressure may be lower than normal; customers are asked to limit usage.
Anyone without water service is asked to contact Charlotte County Emergency Management at 941-743-1320 or 941-833-4000. Residents are also encouraged to call if there is a large amount of water coming out of the ground or there is a sewer backup.
“We are working on these requests as they come in,” a news release stated.
Englewood water district
The Englewood Water District asks customers not to stack debris on or around equipment like backflow pipes, meters, manhole covers or fire hydrants. Don’t pile debris near lift stations. Blocking access to EWD equipment could delay the department’s ability to restore service.
A boil water notice is still in effect for all EWD customers. Boiling water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes is advised. To ensure all pathogens are killed, bring water to a rolling boil and boil for at least one minute. Let cool before use to prevent burns. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.
EWD is still asking customers to limit the use of washing machines and dishwashers and be conservative about how much water flows into the sewer system to avoid overwhelming the system.
City of North Port
The boil order for drinking water remains in effect until further notice for all North Port Utility customers. Bacterial water testing is underway to determine when city water will be safe to drink without boiling. Please follow www.NorthPortFL.gov/alerts for updates.
Building inspections resume
PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County’s Community Development Department resumed building inspections Wednesday.
Inspections scheduled before the hurricane have been canceled and will need to be rescheduled.
Before rescheduling those inspections, applicants should visit the job site to ensure it is ready. Many job sites have sustained damage and will need to be repaired before inspections are scheduled.
Inspections can be scheduled on the IVR system or online through the contractor portal. For information, applicants can contact the Department at 941-743-1201.
Insurance village
MURDOCK — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and the state’s Department of Financial Services set up an insurance village at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail. Staff will assist residents with insurance claims and other paperwork. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Homeowners who need to speak with an insurance expert can also call 1-877-693-5236; the phone line operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Due to limited staffing, however, residents are still encouraged to visit the insurance village in person.
Those looking to file a complaint online can visit www.myfloridacfo.com/Division/Consumers/needourhelp.htm.
Citizens Insurance Corporation Policyholders are asked to visit www.citizensfla.com/claims to file a claim.
Seeking volunteers
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Volunteer Reception Center is currently recruiting volunteers to help with the disaster response at the VRC, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Volunteers will be assigned to an agency in need of personnel. The VRC is open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily.
Those already registered via COADFL.org will be contacted, and do not need to register again in person.
Donations of food and goods can be donated to the local St. Vincent de Paul Society, 25200 Airport Road and Punta Gorda. Donations of cash can be made online at COADFL.org.
Curfew until Oct. 17
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. It is currently set to end on Oct. 17. Residents can report scams to the CCSO at 941-639-2101.
Food distribution sites
Get free water and meals-ready-to-eat. Supplies available as they arrive and while they last or until 7 p.m.
Charlotte County:
• Tringali complex, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood.
• Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte
• Muscle Car City, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
All sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents can get up-to-date information on distribution site openings by texting “CharCoCares” to 888-777. Those looking to locate loved ones in Charlotte County after Hurricane Ian can contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767)or by going online to COAD.org.
Sarasota County:
• Englewood Center Plaza, 240 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
• San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
State attorney response team
State Attorney Amira Fox announced the State Attorney’s Office has activated its Hurricane Ian Response Team.
Members of the public who suspect that they have become a victim of contractor fraud, unlicensed contracting and hurricane related scams can call 1-239-533-1342. The Economics Crime Unit will work to ensure that complaints are sent to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
