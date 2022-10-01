Sarasota County is still evacuating people in unincorporated areas while North Port does the same for residents of North Port Estates.
"We've got emergency response teams that are staged in Venice," Sarasota County Sheriff's Community Affairs Director Kaitlyn Perez said Saturday. "We've got some airboats offered to up from FWC trying to help with North Port to get people out."
The rising waters of the Myakka River and Peace River were causing havoc from DeSoto County through Sarasota County, where a levee near Myakka River State Park was "compromised" late Friday or early Saturday, causing officials to go door-to-door to get people out of homes in the community of Hidden River.
The rising waters were inundating homes and destroying roadways.
The waters also closed Interstate 75, where the Myakka was reportedly flowing over the interstate near River Road. The interstate was closed at Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice and Sumter Boulevard in North Port. It was also closed between Toledo Blade Boulevard in North Port and Kings Highway in Charlotte County because of water on the road.
It was unclear what kind of damage is being sustained to homes in the areas as people are moved out.
The South Moon Drive area of unincorporated Sarasota County near Venice has dozens of homes on stilts.
Perez said Sarasota County's Air 1 helicopter surveyed the damage after Hurricane Ian came through and pinpointed that area as one of concern due to damage and flooding.
ERT went to South Moon Drive and they went to door-to-door
"We've made contact with a lot of folks to make sure they are OK," she said. "A lot of people may choose to stay put and that's their choice but our role is preservation of life - so we want to know if there's anything we can do to help."
Charlotte County has two food and water distribution sites up and running. One at Charlotte Sports Park,
2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, that is opened from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and a second at Muscle Car City, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda - also from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Tarps will also be available at Muscle Car City.
Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said traffic awareness was their main goal Saturday, with portions of Interstate 75 closed along with
U.S. 41 closed from Kings Highway to Marion Avenue after two cranes fell down at the construction site of Sunseeker Resorts. The cranes are embedded on or in the building but the stability of the cranes is a concern.
The county also noted that drivers have not been apparently aware of a road rule. If a traffic signal is not working, it is a four-way stop.
Like Sarasota County, Charlotte County is still working to ensure people are OK.
"Rescue and response operations are continuing in full swing," Fuller said.
And, as of Saturday afternoon, the barrier islands are still not receiving emergency services.
Region residents need to take their safety seriously when sharp debris, unstable structures and out of sorts wild animals become a part of the days - and weeks - ahead.
"As a reminder, many injuries occur after the storms pass," Fuller said.
In a press release on Saturday, Charlotte County announced that the October meetings for the Construction Industry Licensing Board and Code Enforcement Special Magistrate have been canceled.
