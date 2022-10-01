Hurricane Ian Post-Storm Candids_07.jpg

Boats moored in Charlotte Harbor came to rest at the Gilchrist Park seawall after enduring winds of Hurricane Ian.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

Sarasota County is still evacuating people in unincorporated areas while North Port does the same for residents of North Port Estates. 

"We've got emergency response teams that are staged in Venice," Sarasota County Sheriff's Community Affairs Director Kaitlyn Perez said Saturday. "We've got some airboats offered to up from FWC trying to help with North Port to get people out."


