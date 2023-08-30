Anticipating Hurricane Idalia: As we closely monitor the developments of Hurricane Idalia, we want to proactively address the potential disruptions to our print delivery services. The safety of our carriers and your well-being are our top priorities. Therefore, we are anticipating the delivery of your Wednesday Daily Sun will be delayed, our carriers will deliver as conditions allow.
Clearwater police posted a video of a woman and her dog on a paddle board in Clearwater Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 30, after Hurricane Idalia brought flooding to beaches and barrier islands in Pinellas County.
Hurricane Idalia did not down many trees in Pinellas County but brought storm surges and floodwaters to beaches and barrier islands as shown in this image provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Clearwater police posted a video of a woman and her dog on a paddle board in Clearwater Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 30, after Hurricane Idalia brought flooding to beaches and barrier islands in Pinellas County.
CPD
An image of floodwaters in St. Pete Beach provided by the city government on social media.
City of St. Pete Beach
Hurricane Idalia did not down many trees in Pinellas County but brought storm surges and floodwaters to beaches and barrier islands as shown in this image provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Hurricane Idalia has brought storm surges and flooding to beaches, barrier islands and coastal areas of Pinellas County on Wednesday.
There are not many downed trees but the storm and full moon driven high tides have pushed floodwaters into Clearwater Beach, Gulfport, Treasure Island, Indian Shores, Madeira Beach and other coastal areas.
