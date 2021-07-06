So we got lucky, and Elsa turned out to be just a tropical storm. But she could have been a serious hurricane. An event like this is that it’s a wakeup call for those who don’t have a hurricane plan and a dress rehearsal for those who do.
Did you freak out, or did you look at your plan and start checking off boxes? If you answered the latter, good job. But if you answered the former (and you know who you are), then you still have time to get your prep list ready for the next storm.
For those who don’t know what to do with a boat in a hurricane, here’s some useful information provided by Lee County. Clip this and keep it, because there’s a good chance we’ll see more storms this season. That little baby tropical storm that just blew past was no worse than our regular afternoon thunderstorms. Real tropical weather is much, much worse.
• • • • • • • • • • •
The key to protecting your boat from hurricanes or any severe, threatening weather is planning, preparation, and timely action. The following precautions and checklists are meant as guidelines only.
Each boat owner needs a plan unique to the type of boat, local boating environment, the severe weather conditions likely to occur in that region, and the characteristics of safe havens and/or plans for protection. Listen to your local emergency management office for specific evacuations related to boats.
• Do not stay aboard.
• Develop detailed plan to secure your vessel in the marina. Remove your vessel, if possible. Practice your plan to ensure that it works.
• Check your lease or storage rental agreement with the marina or storage area. Know your responsibilities and liabilities.
• Consolidate your records, including insurance policies. Have a recent photo of your vessel, the Hull Identification Number (HIN#), phone number for harbor master, Coast Guard, etc.
• Items of value should be marked for easy identification if lost in the storm. Label paddleboards, kayaks, life jackets, etc. with phone numbers.
• Remove all movable equipment: canvas, sails, dinghies, radios, biminis, roller furling sails.
• Lash down everything you cannot remove: Tillers, wheels, booms, etc.
• Make sure electrical system is turned off unless you plan to leave the boat in the water. Remove battery and portable fuel.
Trailerable boats
Ensure your tow vehicle is capable of moving the boat. Check trailer, tires bearings and axle are in good condition. Once at a safer place, lash your boat & trailer and place blocks between the frame members and axle inside each wheel. Secure your boat with heavy nylon lines to fixed objects. If possible, find a location that will allow you to secure it from all four sides. It can be tied to screw anchors. Do not secure your boat to a tree.
Boats in the water
Double all lines. Rig crossing spring lines fore and aft. Attach lines high on pilings to allow for tidal rise or surge. Make sure lines will not slip off pilings. Inspect pilings and choose those that seem strongest, tallest and are properly installed. The longer the dock lines, the better a boat will be at coping with high tides. It is also essential to double up on all lines and use chafe protectors at any potential chafe points.
Install fenders to protect the boat from rubbing against the pier, pilings and other boats. Cover all lines at rough points to prevent chafing. Assess the attachment of primary cleats, winches and chocks. These should have substantial backing plates and adequate stainless steel bolt sizes.
Batteries should be fully charged and checked to ensure their capability to run automatic bilge pumps for the duration of the storm. Consider backup batteries. Cut off all devices consuming electricity, except bilge pumps.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.